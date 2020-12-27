scorecardresearch
Jennifer Aniston criticised for her ‘our first pandemic’ Christmas tree ornament

While the actor did not specify whether or not the bauble belonged to her, fans were quick to assume it was indeed hers

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | December 27, 2020 1:20:58 pm
Jennifer Aniston, Jennifer Aniston criticised, Jennifer Aniston Christmas tree ornament, Jennifer Aniston social media post on pandemic, indian express newsSome social media users defended her, saying she was obviously trying to raise awareness about the pandemic. (Photo: AP)

In one of her recent Instagram stories, actor Jennifer Aniston had shared a picture of a Christmas tree ornament which had the words ‘our first pandemic’ written on it. A clear take on the pandemic year — the first time the entire world has had to spend the festive season at home, away from their loved ones and without the usual joy and merriment — Aniston’s post was criticised by many of her fans, with some even calling it ‘insensitive’.

While the FRIENDS star did not specify whether or not the bauble belonged to her, fans were quick to assume it was indeed hers. And then the actor was met with a mixed reaction, with opinions divided over whether or not it was insensitive of her to share such a picture on social media, especially when so many people around the world have died in the pandemic.

Check out some of these reactions:

Some other social media users, however, defended her saying it was obviously an opportunity to educate people on the challenges and risks of the pandemic, and that it is still around and not ending any time soon. And that the message had been conveyed in a humorous manner.

What do you think about this?

