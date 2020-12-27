Jennifer Aniston criticised for her ‘our first pandemic’ Christmas tree ornament

Some social media users defended her, saying she was obviously trying to raise awareness about the pandemic. (Photo: AP)

In one of her recent Instagram stories, actor Jennifer Aniston had shared a picture of a Christmas tree ornament which had the words ‘our first pandemic’ written on it. A clear take on the pandemic year — the first time the entire world has had to spend the festive season at home, away from their loved ones and without the usual joy and merriment — Aniston’s post was criticised by many of her fans, with some even calling it ‘insensitive’.

While the FRIENDS star did not specify whether or not the bauble belonged to her, fans were quick to assume it was indeed hers. And then the actor was met with a mixed reaction, with opinions divided over whether or not it was insensitive of her to share such a picture on social media, especially when so many people around the world have died in the pandemic.

Check out some of these reactions:

why’s jennifer aniston talking abt “our first pandemic” like it’s a baby shower https://t.co/ih1c38K47W — rai⁷ 🐱🎄❄️ (@Ionelyandgreat) December 26, 2020

“cheers to our first pandemic of 2020, where millions of people died! let’s celebrate that on a Christmas ornament!” — pacho (@sugemidnight) December 26, 2020

Jennifer please pic.twitter.com/6QasOWCDJD — A M A A L 🌙 (@amaaliio) December 26, 2020

They do. Thy aren’t affected by this at all. They still go out, travel, make money hang out. Then post stuff like this trying to seem like they relate w/ us and all it shows is that they don’t. — sun🌦 (@iipeppermintt) December 26, 2020

Some other social media users, however, defended her saying it was obviously an opportunity to educate people on the challenges and risks of the pandemic, and that it is still around and not ending any time soon. And that the message had been conveyed in a humorous manner.

Just saw that Jennifer Aniston is getting canceled over a “our first pandemic” ornament? My mom’s coworker gave her one for Christmas everyone here needs to calm down lol — Justice (@JessFaithMarie) December 26, 2020

What do you think about this?

