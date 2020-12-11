Jawed Habib shares winter hair care tips, from trims to pre-conditioning

Here's how to take care of your coloured locks this winter. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

As much fun as it is to use hair colour, one also needs to take adequate care depending on the season and the hair’s requirement. After all, you don’t want that colour to fade away right after your first wash itself. That is exactly why we are here today with some simple hair care tips that you must follow to ensure your locks stay beautiful and the colour stays fresh.

Here’s a winter checklist from hair expert Jawed Habib.

Don’t overdo the colour

Applying coat after coat to make the colour stay longer won’t help the cause. Overdoing colour leads to brittle strands that are prone to breakage and split ends.

You need regular trims

If you’re trying to grow your hair, you need regular trimming, at least, once in two months, mentioned Habib. Regular trimming helps cut split ends before they climb up the hair shaft which ruins the length of the hair.

Important to do pre-conditioning

A nourishing hair mask acts as a high-powered conditioner that improves the health of your hair. You can opt for natural ingredients like aloe vera and coconut oil.

Avoid using hot water on hair

A hot shower may feel soothing but it is best to avoid washing your hair with hot water. It is said to strip your hair of its natural oils which fades colour tremendously.

Keep these points in mind when colouring your hair. (Source: Prachi Desai/Instagram) Keep these points in mind when colouring your hair. (Source: Prachi Desai/Instagram)

Use a good-quality serum

Coloured hair can turn dull with time. Using a serum helps lock in moisture and maintain the vibrancy of the hair colour for longer.

