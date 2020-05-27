Jawaharlal Nehru death anniversary: Inspirational quotes, messages and thoughts of Nehru

Jawaharlal Nehru quotes, thoughts: Today is the death anniversary of India’s first Prime Minister. (Source: Express Archives; designed by Gargi Singh) Jawaharlal Nehru quotes, thoughts: Today is the death anniversary of India’s first Prime Minister. (Source: Express Archives; designed by Gargi Singh)

Jawaharlal Nehru quotes, thoughts: The first Prime Minister of independent India, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, was a visionary and an exemplary leader who played a key role in the struggle for freedom. The political stalwart died today, in the year 1964. It is believed the Sino-Indian War impacted his health adversely, causing it to fail.

Nehru, who was born on November 14, 1889 into a Kashmiri Brahman family in Allahabad (now Prayagraj), was home-schooled until the age of 15, after which he went to Harrow in England, and later to Trinity College in Cambridge. When he was 22, he returned to India to practise law with his father, barrister Motilal Nehru.

It is said that his political awakening happened when he learnt about Annie Besant’s arrest in 1917. He then joined the All India Home Rule League. In the year 1919, after the Jallianwala Bagh massacre — in which some 379 Indians were killed and more than 1000 injured — Nehru overheard the orchestrator, Brigadier-General Reginald Dyer, gloat about it while on a train. This made him more resolute, and he vowed to fight for India’s independence.

Today, on his death anniversary, we share some inspirational quotes of the leader that have stayed with us over the years, are are more relevant now than ever.

Jawaharlal Nehru quotes, thoughts: The first Prime Minister of independent India, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, was a visionary and an exemplary leader. (Source: Express Archives; designed by Gargi Singh) Jawaharlal Nehru quotes, thoughts: The first Prime Minister of independent India, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, was a visionary and an exemplary leader. (Source: Express Archives; designed by Gargi Singh)

* The purely agitational attitude is not good enough for a detailed consideration of a subject.

Jawaharlal Nehru quotes, thoughts: He played a key role in the struggle for freedom.(Source: PTI; designed by Gargi Singh) Jawaharlal Nehru quotes, thoughts: He played a key role in the struggle for freedom.(Source: PTI; designed by Gargi Singh)

* Socialism is… not only a way of life, but a certain scientific approach to social and economic problems.

Jawaharlal Nehru quotes, thoughts: The political stalwart died today, in the year 1964. (Source: Express Archives; designed by Gargi Singh) Jawaharlal Nehru quotes, thoughts: The political stalwart died today, in the year 1964. (Source: Express Archives; designed by Gargi Singh)

* Let us be a little humble; let us think that the truth may not perhaps be entirely with us.

Jawaharlal Nehru quotes, thoughts: It is believed the Sino-Indian War impacted his health adversely, causing it to fail. (Source: Express Archives; designed by Gargi Singh) Jawaharlal Nehru quotes, thoughts: It is believed the Sino-Indian War impacted his health adversely, causing it to fail. (Source: Express Archives; designed by Gargi Singh)

* The forces in a capitalist society, if left unchecked, tend to make the rich richer and the poor poorer.

Jawaharlal Nehru quotes, thoughts: His enduring vision and legacy, however, continues to influence and inspire generations. (Source: Express Archives; designed by Gargi Singh) Jawaharlal Nehru quotes, thoughts: His enduring vision and legacy, however, continues to influence and inspire generations. (Source: Express Archives; designed by Gargi Singh)

* It is the habit of every aggressor nation to claim that it is acting on the defensive.

Jawaharlal Nehru quotes, thoughts: His words are more relevant now than ever. (Source: PTI; designed by Gargi Singh) Jawaharlal Nehru quotes, thoughts: His words are more relevant now than ever. (Source: PTI; designed by Gargi Singh)

* A moment comes, which comes but rarely in history, when we step out from the old to the new; when an age ends; and when the soul of a nation long suppressed finds utterance.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd