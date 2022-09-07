scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022

Jason Momoa cuts his trademark long hair to highlight single-use plastic crisis: ‘Have never felt the wind there’

"We need to cut single use plastics out of our lives and out of our seas. Plastic bottles, plastic bags, packaging, utensils all of it," Jason Momoa said

Jason Momoa raises awareness about single-use plastic. (Photo: prideofgypsies/Instagram)

It needs no retelling that single-use plastics are extremely harmful to health and also the planet. As such, with increased awareness, many people are switching to a sustainable lifestyle that includes using eco-friendly materials, carrying their own cutlery, recycling old clothes, and also investing in longlisting things. But, Jason Mamoa took his fight against the problem a notch further by chopping his signature long hair to create awareness about the single-use plastic crisis.

The Game of Thrones actor, on Monday, shared a video of himself getting his hair cut short to support the cause that is close to his heart. The 43-year-old toasted to the new beginning as he showed his chopped braids in the video. “Aloha, everyone,” he said, adding, “I have never even felt wind right there!”

The Dune actor, who now sports a buzz cut, added that he decided to chop his locks to raise awareness to stop using single-use plastic.

Aptly captioning the clip, Jason wrote, “Here’s to new beginnings let’s spread the aloha. Be better at protecting our land and oceans. We need to cut single-use plastics out of our lives and out of our seas. Plastic bottles, plastic bags, packaging, utensils all of it.” “I am tired of these plastic bottles. We got to stop (using) plastic forks. All that s***. It goes into our land, goes into our ocean”, he continued.

“It’s just so sad, so please anything you can do to eliminate single-use plastic in your lives, help me,” the actor said in the clip. Jason asked his fans to start using canteens and aluminium bottles instead of plastic bottles.

This is not the first time the actor has supported a cause. Earlier, according to a E! News report, Jason had shaved his signature beard in 2019 to stress the use of recyclable aluminum. In fact, the actor launched his water company Mananalu, which sells drinking water in aluminum bottles. He was also spotted distributing drinking water bottles to passengers on a Hawaiian Airlines flight.

