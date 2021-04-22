A Japanese ski jumper breaks record to win 3 Guinness titles

A Japanese ski jumper, Sara Takanashi, performed incredibly at the 2020/21 FIS Ski Jumping World Cup and won three Guinness World Records (GWR) titles:

Most Ski Jumping World Cup individual victories in a career (overall) – 60

Most Ski Jumping World Cup individual victories (female) – 60

Most Podium Finishes in the Ski Jumping World Cup – 109

Takanashi said that it took a while to sink in but gradually did after many people congratulated her on them, as per guinnessworldrecords.com

Upon receiving the certificates, Takanashi said, “I would like to extend the record further, and I feel I must keep the skill worthy of these records.”

“Seeing the number in terms of records motivates me. I feel it’s a reward for what I have been doing thus far.” — Guinness World Records (@GWR) April 21, 2021

The last certificate presentation with Takanashi was in 2018; “the three years that followed were challenging yet fruitful”.

“I restructured my jump from scratch, which is finally becoming my own and is starting to turn into results. The last year taught me that even in difficult times, you can get closer to your major goals if you keep on inching forward,” she said.

Takanashi also said that she has been honing her skills through necessary reflection over the past three years.

For example, being more reactive and adaptable – such as changing your mindset for the second jump if you’ve made a mistake in the first jump – was one of many improvements she has made, as per the website.

The athlete broke the record previously held by Janne Petteri Ahonen (Finland), who had 108 podium finishes during his career.

In the most recent season, Takanashi says she was “able to purely enjoy ski jumping” and that she is “feeling joy and is inspired by being able to participate in the ever-so-competitive women’s ski jumping.”

Takanashi’s next goal is the 2022 Winter Olympics scheduled for February 4, 2022 in Beijing, China.

