Japanese Princess Ayako chose to drop the royal title to marry a commoner

Japan’s Princess Ayako, the third daughter of the late Prince Takamado and Princess Takamado, is all set to marry a commoner. (Source: Reuters) Japan’s Princess Ayako, the third daughter of the late Prince Takamado and Princess Takamado, is all set to marry a commoner. (Source: Reuters)

Princess Ayako from the royal family of Japan’s Imperial Household chooses to follow her heart and give up her royal title to marry a commoner. Following her cousin Princess Mako’s steps who gave up her title last year so she could marry her fiancé, Kei Komuro. According to the reports of People, the 27 years old Princess Ayako will get engaged to her boyfriend Kei Moriya on 12 August in a traditional court ceremony called “Nosai no Gi” and the wedding is planned to take place in October.

Princess Ayako is the third daughter of the late Prince Takamado and Princess Takamado also known as Princess Hisako and was the cousin of Emperor Akihito. According to the media reports given out by Japan Times, Princess Ayako had first met Moriya through her mother Princess Hisako. Moriya’s late mother was her longtime friend and she introduced the young couple in the hope that Princess Ayako might become interested in international welfare activities for children. But surely things didn’t go as planned and eventually they both fell in love.

After Ayako and Moriya get married, the Japanese royal family will only consist of 17 members in the Imperial family. They now have only one unmarried male — 11-year-old Prince Hisahito, the only grandson of Emperor Akihito. These issues are raising concerns over the sustainability of the male-only succession tradition in what is believed to be the world’s oldest monarchy. There are also few public debates happening over the Imperial House law which says only male members can be succeeded to the Imperial throne.

