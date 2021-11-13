Japandi home décor: Everything you need to know

If you have been hearing about Japandi décor but don’t know what it is, you are at the right place. “Japandi is the perfect mélange of two beautiful décor styles, namely traditional Japanese aesthetics and Scandinavian décor. What makes this a beautiful fusion is that both décor styles have an appreciation for functionality, simplicity and nature,” shares Saloni Khosla, head – spatial Design, Pepperfry.

ALSO READ | How WFH in pandemic changed our home decor, furniture

“Imagine entering into a space that has clean lines, neutral hues and immediately emanates tranquility that is rejuvenating. Sounds like a dream abode? This is exactly the feeling you would get upon entering a Japandi styled abode,” she added.

While it sure seems dreamy, how can you recreate it? Worry not, as the expert is here to help.

Excessive is a big no-no: Japandi celebrates the Japanese concept of ‘danshari’ meaning doing away with elements and items that create or lend a negative aura or that weigh you down, and keeping only those items which you truly value. If you are a minimalist, then this décor style is completely up your alley! Each Japandi décor element exudes simplicity and opulence.

Opt for essentials: Do not clutter your abode with non-essential furniture and décor pieces. For instance, for the bedroom ensure that essential furniture pieces like bed, bedside table, dresser and wardrobe have clean lines and minimal designs. Layer up the bed with subtle hued or textured furnishings. Once you have your essentials in place, evaluate if there’s need for more storage, else start adorning the space with 1 to 2 art or décor statements.

It is time to organise or reorganise your home. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) It is time to organise or reorganise your home. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Warm neutrals for the win!: Scandinavian decor is all about white or neutral tones that allow maximum natural light to bounce off in the space making it more radiant. If you want to add some zest into the room then you can add a painting the accent wall in pistachio, mocha or tan brown and the rest of the walls in pristine white. If you want something even more minimalist then douse the entire room in white and subtle hints of neutral tones on the ceiling border.

Compliment this further by replacing those passé tiles with tan brown wood flooring and sustainable tan brown furniture pieces like a bamboo cabinet or armchair. Elevate the setup further by pairing it with white hued furnishings or furnishings with subtle abstract prints.

ALSO READ | Things to keep in mind before buying an eco-friendly product

Deck it up with the right décor: Since Japandi is all about au naturel, beautify the space with elements like stone or wicker décor pieces. To add some radiance to the space, opt for wood or cane light fixtures.

You can also curate a green oasis indoors by welcoming oodles of plants and climbers in different shapes and colors into the space. This will not only act as a pop of color but also enrich the rawness of the theme.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!