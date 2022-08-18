scorecardresearch
Thursday, August 18, 2022

Happy Janmashtami 2022: Wishes Images, Status, Quotes, Photos, Messages and Greetings

Happy Janmashtami 2022 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages: Here are some wishes and cards which you can share with loved ones and other fellow devotees.

Krishna JanmashtamiHappy Janmashtami 2022 Wishes Images: Lord Krishna was the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Happy Janmashtami 2022 Wishes Images, Quotes, Messages, Status, Photos: Janmashtami is the celebration of the birth of Lord Krishna, one of the most revered avatars of Lord Vishnu — one of three of the holy Hindu trinity. This year, the auspicious day will be celebrated on August 18 and 19, as it is believed Lord Krishna was born at midnight. This year will be celebrated as the 5249th birth anniversary of Lord Krishna.

According to drikpanchang.com, ““Most of the time, Krishna Janmashtami is listed on two consecutive days. The first one is for Smarta Sampradaya and the other one is for Vaishnava Sampradaya. A single date for Janmashtami would mean that both Sampradaya would observe Janmashtami on the same date.”

Explaining the difference between the two ‘sampradaya’, Rohitashw Trivedi, assistant editor of Shri Vishwa Vijay Panchang, told indianexpress.com, “The distinction has nothing to do with the deity you worship, but actually the lifestyle you follow. Those who belong to the working/materialistic class are considered smarta, which is basically 99 percent of the population. Vaishnavas are those who have shed their cognitive layer and are on the path to sannyasa, for eg. monks. So according to the Hindu calendar, two separate dates are allotted to Smarta and Vaishnava to observe Krishna Janmashtami. This year, Smarta will celebrate the festival on August 18 followed by August 19 devoted to Vaishnava.”

According to Indian mythology, Lord Krishna is believed to be the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu, who was born in the Dvapara Yuga. For the Hindu community living in India and around the world, Janmashtami is an important celebration and the day is considered to be supremely auspicious.

As such, here are some wishes to share with your friends and family and make the celebrations special!

Janmashtami wishes Happy Janmashtami 2022 Wishes Images: Janmashtami will be celebrated on August 18 and 19 this year (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

*Celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna who enchants everyone with his playful mischiefs. Have a happy and blessed Krishna Janmashtami!

Janmashtami wishes Happy Janmashtami 2022 Wishes Images: Happy Krishna Janmashtami! (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock; Designed by Abhishek Mitra)

*You must worship the self in Krishna, not Krishna as Krishna. — Swami Vivekananda

Happy Janmashtami 2022 Wishes Images:Have a blessed Janmashtami (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*Let’s celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna with full fervor and enthusiasm. Happy Janmashtami!

janmashtami wishes Happy Janmashtami 2022 Wishes Images: Celebrate this Janmashtami with great joy and fervour (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*False ego means mistaken identity. When we become servants of Krishna, we become free from the false ego.

