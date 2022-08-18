Janmashtami 2022: Puja Vidhi, Muhurat, Timings, Samagri, Mantra and Process

Janmashtami 2022 Puja Vidhi, Muhurat, Timings, Samagri, Mantra: Krishna Janmashtami, the birth of Shri Krishna, is celebrated with much fervour every year. The festival that falls on the eighth day (ashtami) of Krishna Paksha, or the eighth day of the dark fortnight in the month of Bhadon will be celebrated on August 18-19 this year.
Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price
Muhurat
According to the drikpanchang, this year, the ashtami tithi begins August 18 at 12:16 am and ends at 01:01 am August 19. If you are looking to fast, it is suggested to do on August 18. You can break your fast at midnight, after the birth of Lord Krishna, on August 19. The puja duration lasts 45 minutes.
Subscriber Only Stories
The website adds that devotees should have only a single meal a day before Janmashtami. On fasting day, devotees take Sankalpa to observe a day-long fast and break it on the next day when both Rohini Nakshatra and Ashtami Tithi are over. Young boys perform Dahi Handi on the occasion, which will be organised on August 19.
Legend has it that Krishna was born in Mathura in Uttar Pradesh, to Devaki and Vasudev, and raised by foster parents Nanda and Yashoda in Brindavan. Krishna had incarnated to spread the message of dharma to mankind and to annihilate adharma and evil, during the Dwapar Yuga.
On this auspicious occasion, people bathe early, sing devotional songs, chant mantras, listen to music and even dance.
It is also to be kept in mind that one should not consume grains during Janmashtami fasting until the fast is broken on next day after Sunrise. All rules followed during Ekadashi fasting should be followed during Janmashtami fasting also, mentioned drikpanchang.
Devotees perform Raslila enacting incidents from Lord Krishna’s life and his love for Radha.
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
AP EAMCET 2022: Before counselling schedule is released, here’s list of documents required
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Madhavan on why Laal Singh Chaddha failed while Rocketry was a success: 'My film was a biopic, could've worked in any time...'
Zimbabwe six down, three wickets for Chahar
Kohli: 'Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone'Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
KFC BuckETH: An NFT that comes with a year’s supply of chicken
Janmashtami 2022: Puja Vidhi, Muhurat, Timings, Samagri, Mantra and Process
AP EAMCET 2022: Before counselling schedule is released, here’s list of documents required
The Ghost new teaser: Nagarjuna promises a slick actioner
Barcelona looks to rebound quickly after early setback
MIUI Beta based on Android 13 available for Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro
Behind enemy lines, Ukrainians tell Russians ‘You are never safe’
Vashu Bhagnani’s Cuttputlli heading to Disney+Hotstar
UPSC Essentials: One word a day – NAMASTE
Sleepy Greek port becomes US arms hub, as Ukraine war reshapes region
IFS officer shares heart-warming video of elephant calf being reunited with its herd
O Panneerselvam calls for ‘united AIADMK’ after court rules in his favour, Edappadi K Palaniswami says he is power-hungry
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Madhavan on why Laal Singh Chaddha failed while Rocketry was a success: 'My film was a biopic, could've worked in any time...'
Featured Stories
Zimbabwe six down, three wickets for Chahar
Kohli: 'Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone'Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
KFC BuckETH: An NFT that comes with a year’s supply of chicken
Janmashtami 2022: Puja Vidhi, Muhurat, Timings, Samagri, Mantra and Process
AP EAMCET 2022: Before counselling schedule is released, here’s list of documents required
The Ghost new teaser: Nagarjuna promises a slick actioner
Barcelona looks to rebound quickly after early setback
MIUI Beta based on Android 13 available for Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro
Behind enemy lines, Ukrainians tell Russians ‘You are never safe’
Vashu Bhagnani’s Cuttputlli heading to Disney+Hotstar
UPSC Essentials: One word a day – NAMASTE
Sleepy Greek port becomes US arms hub, as Ukraine war reshapes region
IFS officer shares heart-warming video of elephant calf being reunited with its herd
O Panneerselvam calls for ‘united AIADMK’ after court rules in his favour, Edappadi K Palaniswami says he is power-hungry