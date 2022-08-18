Janmashtami 2022: Puja Vidhi, Muhurat, Timings, Samagri, Mantra and Process

Janmashtami 2022 Puja Vidhi, Muhurat, Timings, Samagri, Mantra: Krishna Janmashtami, the birth of Shri Krishna, is celebrated with much fervour every year. The festival that falls on the eighth day (ashtami) of Krishna Paksha, or the eighth day of the dark fortnight in the month of Bhadon will be celebrated on August 18-19 this year.

Muhurat

According to the drikpanchang, this year, the ashtami tithi begins August 18 at 12:16 am and ends at 01:01 am August 19. If you are looking to fast, it is suggested to do on August 18. You can break your fast at midnight, after the birth of Lord Krishna, on August 19. The puja duration lasts 45 minutes.

The website adds that devotees should have only a single meal a day before Janmashtami. On fasting day, devotees take Sankalpa to observe a day-long fast and break it on the next day when both Rohini Nakshatra and Ashtami Tithi are over. Young boys perform Dahi Handi on the occasion, which will be organised on August 19.

Legend has it that Krishna was born in Mathura in Uttar Pradesh, to Devaki and Vasudev, and raised by foster parents Nanda and Yashoda in Brindavan. Krishna had incarnated to spread the message of dharma to mankind and to annihilate adharma and evil, during the Dwapar Yuga.

On this auspicious occasion, people bathe early, sing devotional songs, chant mantras, listen to music and even dance.

It is also to be kept in mind that one should not consume grains during Janmashtami fasting until the fast is broken on next day after Sunrise. All rules followed during Ekadashi fasting should be followed during Janmashtami fasting also, mentioned drikpanchang.

Devotees perform Raslila enacting incidents from Lord Krishna’s life and his love for Radha.

