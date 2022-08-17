Janmashtami 2022: Date, puja timings, history, significance and importance

Krishna Janmashtami 2022: One of the most important festivals in India, Krishna Janmashtami — or simply Janmashtami — celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna, the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu, according to Hinduism.

The festival is celebrated with a lot of fervor across the country, since Krishna — often referred to as the ‘Blue God’ — was one of the most popular and loved avatars of the God of Preservation, who is said to have walked on this planet some 5,000 years ago.

According to Drik Panchang, 2022 marks the 5,249th birth anniversary of Lord Krishna. It will be celebrated on August 18 and 19 this year, since Krishna is said to have taken birth at midnight. As such, the nishita puja time is between 12.03 am and 12.47 am on August 19.

Dahi Handi, which is an important and fun tradition followed by devotees in many parts of the country and around the world, will take place on Friday, August 19, 2022.

It is a competitive event that involves hanging a clay pot filled with dahi, butter, or any other such milk-based product at a reachable height. Much like how young Krishna and his friends used to do it, people form a human pyramid and attempt to reach the pot and break it, before the opposite team does it.

Puja timings

The Drik Panchang states that the ashtami tithi begins at 09.20 pm on August 18 and ends at 10.59 pm on August 19. The rohini nakshatra begins at 01.53 am on August 20 and ends at 04:40 am on August 21.

Devotees, who will observe a fast on the day of Janmashtami, should have their meal a day before Janmashtami and on the day of fasting, they must observe a full-day fast and break it only on the next day when both rohini nakshatra and ashtami tithi are over.

It should be noted that no grains must be consumed during Janmashtami fasting until the fast is broken. The rules of Ekadashi fasting ought to be followed during Janmashtami, too.

Significance

Krishna Janmashtami is celebrated on the eighth day of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Shraavana of Bhadrapad (which overlaps with August or September of the Gregorian calendar). It is particularly observed in Mathura and Vrindavan.

Celebrations include dance-drama enactments of the life of Krishna, devotional songs, fasting and so on. It is also celebrated in other parts of India like West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, and Kerala, among others.

History

According to Hindu scriptures, Krishna, the son of Devaki and Vasudeva was born in Mathura at midnight on the eighth day of Bhadrapada month. But, there was a threat to his life by his maternal uncle King Kansa. Following his birth, Vasudeva — who was imprisoned in a dungeon — carried the infant in a basket across the Yamuna river all the way to Gokul, where he was raised by foster parents Nanda and Yashoda. This legend is celebrated in pictures and on the day of Janmashtami, little idols are washed and clothed, and placed in a cradle.

