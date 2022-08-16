Janmashtami 2022 Date in India: When is Krishna Janmashtami in 2022?

August 16, 2022 5:30:05 pm
Janmashtami 2022 Date in India: Janmashtami is widely celebrated across the country, especially by the Hindu community. It is the celebration of the birth of Lord Krishna, an avatar of Lord Vishnu — one of the three of the holy Hindu trinity.
It is celebrated on the eighth day of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Shraavana of Bhadrapad (which overlaps with August or September of the Gregorian calendar).
This year, Janmashtami will be celebrated on August 18 and 19, according to Drik Panchang.
“Most of the time, Krishna Janmashtami is listed on two consecutive days. The first one is for Smarta Sampradaya and the other one is for Vaishnava Sampradaya. Vaishnava Sampradaya date is the latter one. A single date for Janmashtami means that both Sampradaya would observe Janmashtami on the same date,” it explained.
Janmashtami is celebrated with much exuberance every year, especially in Mathura, the birthplace of Krishna and Vrindavan, the place where Krishna spent his childhood. Devotees gather to enact dance dramas based on the life of Krishna. Many even devotional songs and hymns of praise. Some even fast through the day. One of the rituals followed on this day is people coming together and forming a human pyramid, known as Dahi handi.
The origin of the festival is rooted in mythology. According to several stories, Lord Krishna’s uncle, King Kansa, wanted to kill him as the former was told that Krishna would kill him. Thus, as soon as he was born, Krishna’s father Vasudeva took him across the Yamuna to Gokul. Here, he was raised by foster parents Nanda and Yashoda. Janmashtami, therefore, not just marks Krishna’s birth but also his triumph over King Kansa.
