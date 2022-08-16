scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 16, 2022

Janmashtami 2022 Date in India: When is Krishna Janmashtami in 2022?

Krishna Janmashtami 2022 Date in India: It is celebrated on the eighth day of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Shraavana of Bhadrapad

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
August 16, 2022 5:30:05 pm
Janmashtami dateJanmashtami 2022 Date in India: Janmashtami is celebrated with much exuberance every year (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Janmashtami 2022 Date in India: Janmashtami is widely celebrated across the country, especially by the Hindu community. It is the celebration of the birth of Lord Krishna, an avatar of Lord Vishnu — one of the three of the holy Hindu trinity.

It is celebrated on the eighth day of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Shraavana of Bhadrapad (which overlaps with August or September of the Gregorian calendar).

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

This year, Janmashtami will be celebrated on August 18 and 19, according to Drik Panchang.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The rise of the worker productivity scorePremium
The rise of the worker productivity score
Delhi Confidential: Tiranga selfies campaign a big hit on Independence DayPremium
Delhi Confidential: Tiranga selfies campaign a big hit on Independence Day
Bihar berozgari refrain makes way into CM’s job promisePremium
Bihar berozgari refrain makes way into CM’s job promise
Collegium led by CJI Ramana cleared over 250 for HCs; vacancies now lowes...Premium
Collegium led by CJI Ramana cleared over 250 for HCs; vacancies now lowes...

“Most of the time, Krishna Janmashtami is listed on two consecutive days. The first one is for Smarta Sampradaya and the other one is for Vaishnava Sampradaya. Vaishnava Sampradaya date is the latter one. A single date for Janmashtami means that both Sampradaya would observe Janmashtami on the same date,” it explained.

Janmashtami is celebrated with much exuberance every year, especially in Mathura, the birthplace of Krishna and Vrindavan, the place where Krishna spent his childhood. Devotees gather to enact dance dramas based on the life of Krishna. Many even devotional songs and hymns of praise. Some even fast through the day. One of the rituals followed on this day is people coming together and forming a human pyramid, known as Dahi handi.

The origin of the festival is rooted in mythology. According to several stories, Lord Krishna’s uncle, King Kansa, wanted to kill him as the former was told that Krishna would kill him. Thus, as soon as he was born, Krishna’s father Vasudeva took him across the Yamuna to Gokul. Here, he was raised by foster parents Nanda and Yashoda. Janmashtami, therefore, not just marks Krishna’s birth but also his triumph over King Kansa.

Advertisement

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 16-08-2022 at 05:30:05 pm

Most Popular

1

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's Forrest Gump remake is his biggest flop since Mela; the rare film to see a drop on Independence Day

2

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's biggest flop since Mela; five-day total lower than Thugs of Hindostan's opening day

3

D. Raja writes: The RSS didn't contribute to Independence. Now, it threatens the freedom struggle's legacy

4

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan’s Forrest Gump remake is his biggest flop since Mela; the rare film to see a drop on Independence Day

5

Bilkis Bano case: 11 lifers convicted for Gujarat riots gangrape, murder set free in Godhra

Featured Stories

August 16, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM’s I-Day Speech
August 16, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM’s I-Day Speech
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was bullish on India, put his money where his mouth w...
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was bullish on India, put his money where his mouth w...
Explained: Milk price hiked; where in India is milk the cheapest now — an...
Explained: Milk price hiked; where in India is milk the cheapest now — an...
Explained: All about Nipun, F-INSAS, LCA -- new weapon systems handed ove...
Explained: All about Nipun, F-INSAS, LCA -- new weapon systems handed ove...
Bihar Cabinet decoded: RJD’s ‘MY-plus’ push, JD(U) sticks to tried-and-te...
Bihar Cabinet decoded: RJD’s ‘MY-plus’ push, JD(U) sticks to tried-and-te...
Newsmaker: Karnataka BJP minister J C Madhuswamy in viral video: outspoke...
Newsmaker: Karnataka BJP minister J C Madhuswamy in viral video: outspoke...
Karnataka minister in viral video: outspoken, with a 'North Korea' link

Karnataka minister in viral video: outspoken, with a 'North Korea' link

Heavy rain in Mumbai, IMD issues yellow alert

Heavy rain in Mumbai, IMD issues yellow alert

Milk price hiked; where in India is milk the cheapest now — and why?
Explained

Milk price hiked; where in India is milk the cheapest now — and why?

'Some leaders instigating party workers': Gehlot's veiled attack on Pilot

'Some leaders instigating party workers': Gehlot's veiled attack on Pilot

I-Day is over, how to store the National Flag you hoisted at home
Explained

I-Day is over, how to store the National Flag you hoisted at home

Diplomacy for Viksit Bharat
C Raja Mohan writes

Diplomacy for Viksit Bharat

Premium
11 charts to understand how far India has come and how far it needs to go still
ExplainSpeaking

11 charts to understand how far India has come and how far it needs to go still

Premium
BBC Archive shares first television interview of Jawaharlal Nehru

BBC Archive shares first television interview of Jawaharlal Nehru

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Summer vacation, vacation for rich, holiday spots
In pictures: Summer hot spots of the rich and famous
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 16: Latest News
Advertisement