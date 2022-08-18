Janmashtami 2022 Celebrations Live Updates: India gears up to celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna

Janmashtami 2022 Live Updates: Janmashtami is celebrated with great joy by the Hindu community across the word. The day marks the birth of Lord Krishna who is considered to be the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu.

The festival is celebrated on the eighth day of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Shraavana of Bhadrapad (which overlaps with August or September of the Gregorian calendar).

According to Hindu scriptures, Krishna, the son of Devaki and Vasudeva was born in Mathura at midnight on the eighth day of Bhadrapada month. But, there was a threat to his life by his maternal uncle King Kansa. Following his birth, Vasudeva — who was imprisoned in a dungeon — carried the infant in a basket across the Yamuna river all the way to Gokul, where he was raised by foster parents Nanda and Yashoda. On the auspicious day, little idols of Lord Krishna are washed and clothed, and placed in a cradle.

The day is celebrated with great exuberance in Mathura and Vrindavan where devotees also enact dance dramas and sing devotional songs.

This year, Janmashtami celebrations will begin on August 18 and will continue until the next day as well. Dahi Handi, which is an important and fun tradition followed by devotees in many parts of the country and around the world, will be organised on Friday.

