Janmashtami 2022 Celebrations Live Updates: India gears up to celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna

Janmashtami 2022 Live Updates: Janmashtami is celebrated with great joy by the Hindu community across the word. The day marks the birth of Lord Krishna who is considered to be the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu.
The festival is celebrated on the eighth day of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Shraavana of Bhadrapad (which overlaps with August or September of the Gregorian calendar).
According to Hindu scriptures, Krishna, the son of Devaki and Vasudeva was born in Mathura at midnight on the eighth day of Bhadrapada month. But, there was a threat to his life by his maternal uncle King Kansa. Following his birth, Vasudeva — who was imprisoned in a dungeon — carried the infant in a basket across the Yamuna river all the way to Gokul, where he was raised by foster parents Nanda and Yashoda. On the auspicious day, little idols of Lord Krishna are washed and clothed, and placed in a cradle.
The day is celebrated with great exuberance in Mathura and Vrindavan where devotees also enact dance dramas and sing devotional songs.
This year, Janmashtami celebrations will begin on August 18 and will continue until the next day as well. Dahi Handi, which is an important and fun tradition followed by devotees in many parts of the country and around the world, will be organised on Friday.
Thane, the home turf of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, will on Friday witness Dahi Handi events being organised by his faction as well as the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena. Supporters of both sides are busy making preparations to attract maximum crowds for the Dahi Handi, which is part of the Janmashtami festival where youngsters called Govindas, dressed in colourful attire, make a human pyramid to reach an earthen pot containing buttermilk and hung mid-air, and break it.
This year, the supporters of Shinde are putting up a Dahi Handi at Tembhi Naka, while the rival camp of Thane MP Rajan Vichare is organising a similar event just about 200 metres away at Jambli Naka in Thane city. Both the sides are organising the events in the names of Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray and late Sena leader from Thane Anand Dighe, whom Shinde considers as his mentor.
Kalyan MP Shrikant Shinde, who is the CM's son, and former Thane mayor Naresh Mhaske told reporters on Wednesday that their Handi depicts respect. On the other side, Vichare said their reflects loyalty, unity, culture and the voice of Hindutva.
The city police have made elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of the festival. Shrikant Shinde and Mhaske said the winning team of their events in Thane and Mumbai will get Rs 2.51 lakh each. The parliamentarian also said he would make efforts to get Dahi Handi included in the adventurous sports category.
Vichare said the winning team at their event will get a prize of Rs 1.11 lakh. He said there will be arrangements of safety ropes, doctors will be on standby and beds reserved in hospitals in case of any eventuality. He also said that besides participants, the audience will also be insured.
(Credit: PTI)
Krishna Janmashtami, the birth of Shri Krishna, is celebrated with much fervour every year. The festival that falls on the eighth day (ashtami) of Krishna Paksha, or the eighth day of the dark fortnight in the month of Bhadon will be celebrated on August 18-19 this year. Read more here.