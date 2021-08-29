Janmashtami 2021: Puja Vidhi, Muhurat, Timings, Samagri, Mantra and Process

Janmashtami 2021 Puja Vidhi, Muhurat, Timings, Samagri, Mantra: The birth of Lord Krishna is celebrated with much fervour across the country. Called Janmashtami or Gokulashtami, it is believed that devotees who pay their obeisance to Lord Krishna, one of the 10 avatars of Vishnu, in true devotion, are never disappointed.

The festival falls on the eighth day (ashtami) of Krishna Paksha, or the eighth day of the dark fortnight in the month of Bhadon. This year it will be celebrated on August 30-31.

Muhurat

According to the Drik Panchang, this year, the ashtami tithi begins August 29 at 11:25 pm and ends on 01.59 am on August 31. If you are looking to fast — which many devotees do — it must happen on August 30. You can break your fast at midnight, after the birth of Lord Krishna, on August 31. The puja time is between 11:59 pm on August 30 to 12:44 am on August 31.

According to drikpanchang, devotees should have only single meal a day before Janmashtami. On fasting day, devotees take Sankalpa to observe a day-long fast and to break it on the next day when both Rohini Nakshatra and Ashtami Tithi are over. Some devotees break the fast when either Rohini Nakshatra or Ashtami Tithi is over. Sankalpa is taken after finishing morning rituals and the day-long fasting begins with Sankalpa.

The legend has it that Krishna was born in Mathura in Uttar Pradesh, to Devaki and Vasudev, and raised by foster parents Nanda and Yashoda in Brindavan. He had incarnated to spread the message of dharma to mankind, and to annihilate everything adharma and evil, during the Dwapar Yuga.

As a happy occasion, people bathe in gaiety, sing devotional songs, chant mantras, listen to music and even dance. However, this year, because of the pandemic, many restrictions are in place.

It is also to be kept in mind that one should not consume grains during Janmashtami fasting until the fast is broken on next day after Sunrise. All rules followed during Ekadashi fasting should be followed during Janmashtami fasting also, mentioned drkpanchang.

Devotees perform Raslila to recreate incidents from Lord Krishna’s life and also to celebrate his love for Radha.

