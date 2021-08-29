scorecardresearch
Janmashtami 2021: Date, puja timings, history, significance and importance

Krishna Janmashtami 2021 Date, Puja Timings: The Ashtami tithi begins at 11:25 pm on August 29 and ends at 1:59 am on August 31

August 29, 2021
Janmashtami 2021: The festival will be celebrated on August 30.

Krishna Janmashtami 2021: Janmashtami or Krishna Janmashtami is an annual Hindu festival to mark the birth of Krishna, the eighth avatar of Vishnu. It is celebrated on the eighth day of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Shraavana of Bhadrapad (which overlaps with August or September of the Gregorian calendar). This year, Janmashtami will be celebrated on August 30.

The festival is particularly observed in Mathura and Vrindavan. Celebrations include dance-drama enactments of the life of Krishna, devotional songs, fasting and so on. It is also celebrated in other parts of India like West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, and Kerala, among others.

Also Read |Janmashtami 2021 Date in India: When is Krishna Janmashtami in 2021?

Krishna, son of Devaki and Vasudeva Anakadundubhi is believed to have been born in Mathura at midnight on the eighth day of Bhadrapada month. But there was a threat to his life by uncle King Kansa. Following his birth, Krishna’s father took him across the Yamuna to Gokul where his foster parents Nanda and Yashoda lived. This legend is celebrated on Janmashtami–idols of baby Krishna are washed and clothed and placed in a cradle.

This year, the puja timings are between 11:59 pm and 12:44 am, August 31, according to drikpanchang.com. The Ashtami tithi begins at 11:25 pm on August 29 and ends at 1:59 am on August 31.

Devotees perform a detailed puja during midnight which involves 16 steps that are part of the Shodashopachara puja vidhi. During Janmashtami fasting, one should not consume grains until the fast is broken the next day after sunrise. The rules are similar to those followed during Ekadashi fasting.

