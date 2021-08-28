Janmashtami 2021 Date in India: When is Krishna Janmashtami in 2021?

Janmashtami 2021 Date in India: Janmashtami, the birth date of Lord Krishna, is widely celebrated across the country. This year, the auspicious day falls on August 30 (Monday).

Krishna, believed to be the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu, was born on the eighth day (ashtami) of the Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) of the month of Bhadrapad. The day is known by different names like ‘Gokulashtami’, Krishnashtami’, Ashtami Rohini’, Sree Jayanthi’ and Srikrishna Jayanti.

Janmashtami is especially marked with much enthusiasm in Mathura (which is believed to be the birthplace of Lord Krishna), and in several parts of Rajasthan, Gujarat. The festival is also celebrated in the northeastern states like Assam and Manipur.