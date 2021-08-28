Janmashtami 2021 Date in India: When is Krishna Janmashtami in 2021?

August 28, 2021 9:10:53 am
Janmashtami 2021 Date in India: Janmashtami, the birth date of Lord Krishna, is widely celebrated across the country. This year, the auspicious day falls on August 30 (Monday).
Krishna, believed to be the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu, was born on the eighth day (ashtami) of the Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) of the month of Bhadrapad. The day is known by different names like ‘Gokulashtami’, Krishnashtami’, Ashtami Rohini’, Sree Jayanthi’ and Srikrishna Jayanti.
Janmashtami is especially marked with much enthusiasm in Mathura (which is believed to be the birthplace of Lord Krishna), and in several parts of Rajasthan, Gujarat. The festival is also celebrated in the northeastern states like Assam and Manipur.
The origin of the festival is rooted in mythology. According to several stories, Lord Krishna’s uncle, King Kansa, wanted to kill him as the former was told that Krishna would kill him. Thus, as soon as he was born, Krishna’s father Vasudeva took him across the Yamuna to Gokul. In here, he was raised by foster parents Nanda and Yashoda. Janmashtami, therefore, not just marks Krishna’s birth but also his triumph over King Kansa.
Devotees and believers fast the whole day. Some even sing devotional songs and stay up till midnight as it was then that Lord Krishna was born.
