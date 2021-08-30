Janmashtami 2021 Celebrations Live Updates: How India is celebrating the birth of Lord Krishna

Janmashtami 2021 celebrations: Krishna Janmashtami is celebrated with much fervour. (Source: Express Photo by Partha Paul)

Krishna Janmashtami 2020 Celebrations Live Updates: The birth of Lord Krishna, believed to be the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu, is celebrated every year with much fervour. Called Janmashtami or Gokulashatami, it is usually observed on the eighth day or Ashtami of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Shravan or Bhadrapad. This year, Janmashtami falls on August 30, 2021.

Krishna puja is usually conducted at midnight; the ritualistic puja includes 16 steps which are part of the Shodashopachara puja vidhi.

This year, the puja timings are between 11:59 pm and 12:44 am, August 31, according to drikpanchang.com. The Ashtami tithi begins at 11:25 pm on August 29 and ends at 1:59 am on August 31.

Believed to be one of the most powerful incarnations of Vishnu, Krishna was born in a dungeon in Mathura where his parents were imprisoned. Owing to a threat to his life, he was swiftly taken to Gokul to be raised by his foster parents, Nanda and Yashoda.

The day is celebrated particularly in Mathura and Vrindavan, along with major Vaishnava and non-sectarian communities found in Manipur, Assam, Bihar, West Bengal, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and all other states of India.

However, owing to the pandemic, the festivities are expected to be restricted.

