Janmashtami 2020 Celebrations Live Updates: India gears up to celebrate Lord Krishna’s birth

Krishna Janmashtami 2020 Celebrations Live Updates: The birth of Lord Krishna, believed to be the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu, is an annual Hindu festival celebrated as Janmashtami or Gokulashatami. It is usually observed on the eighth day or Ashtami of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Shravan or Bhadrapad. This year, Janmashtami celebrations begin August 11, with many also likely to celebrate it the next day. Krishna puja is usually conducted at midnight; the ritualistic puja includes 16 steps which are part of the Shodashopachara puja vidhi.
As per the Hindu tradition, Krishna is believed to have been born in Mathura at midnight on the eighth day of the Bhadrapada month. Immediately after his birth, his father Vasudeva took young Krishna across the Yamuna river to save him from uncle King Kansa and gave him to his foster parents in Gokul, Nanda and Yashoda. Legend goes that Kansa’s sister Devaki’s eighth son was prophesied to kill the cruel king. So Kansa locked Devaki and Vasudeva in the prison and started killing their sons one by one until Krishna was born.
On Janmashtami, therefore, idols of infant Krishna are washed, clothed and placed in a cradle. The devotees then break their fast and share foods and sweets with a special emphasis on milk products including makhan, milk and curd.
On this auspicious occasion of Janmashtami, may Lord Krishna enrich us and lead us to a safe and happy life.Throwback picture from last years #Janmashtami celebration @IskconKolkata @MamataOfficial #HappyJanmashtami ud83dude4f pic.twitter.com/8dSMsMVgLz— Banglar Gorbo Mamata (@BanglarGorboMB) August 11, 2020
Also popularly known as Janmashtami or Gokulashatami, this annual Hindu festival celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna, believed to be the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu. Krishna puja is usually conducted at midnight. The ritualistic puja includes 16 steps which are part of the Shodashopachara puja vidhi. Here are the pooja timings of Janmashtami 2020, according to drikpanchang.com:
Janmashtami tithi- August 11 (Ashtami tithi will begin on 09:06 am on August 11 and end at 11:16 am on August 12)
Nishita (midnight) puja time – August 12, 12:21 am to 01:06 am
Dahi handi – August 12