Janmashtami 2020 Celebrations Live Updates: India gears up to celebrate Lord Krishna’s birth

Tuesday, August 11, 2020
By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 11, 2020 12:16:26 pm
Janmashtami in India 2019, Indian ExpressJanmashtami 2019 Date in India: The statuette of Krishna (Source: Getty)

Krishna Janmashtami 2020 Celebrations Live Updates: The birth of Lord Krishna, believed to be the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu, is an annual Hindu festival celebrated as Janmashtami or Gokulashatami. It is usually observed on the eighth day or Ashtami of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Shravan or Bhadrapad. This year, Janmashtami celebrations begin August 11, with many also likely to celebrate it the next day. Krishna puja is usually conducted at midnight; the ritualistic puja includes 16 steps which are part of the Shodashopachara puja vidhi.

As per the Hindu tradition, Krishna is believed to have been born in Mathura at midnight on the eighth day of the Bhadrapada month. Immediately after his birth, his father Vasudeva took young Krishna across the Yamuna river to save him from uncle King Kansa and gave him to his foster parents in Gokul, Nanda and Yashoda. Legend goes that Kansa’s sister Devaki’s eighth son was prophesied to kill the cruel king. So Kansa locked Devaki and Vasudeva in the prison and started killing their sons one by one until Krishna was born.

On Janmashtami, therefore, idols of infant Krishna are washed, clothed and placed in a cradle. The devotees then break their fast and share foods and sweets with a special emphasis on milk products including makhan, milk and curd.

Live Blog

Follow Janmashtami celebrations live updates:

12:14 (IST)11 Aug 2020
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee shares a picture from last year's Janmashtami celebration

On this auspicious occasion of Janmashtami, may Lord Krishna enrich us and lead us to a safe and happy life.Throwback picture from last years #Janmashtami celebration @IskconKolkata @MamataOfficial #HappyJanmashtami ud83dude4f pic.twitter.com/8dSMsMVgLz— Banglar Gorbo Mamata (@BanglarGorboMB) August 11, 2020

11:47 (IST)11 Aug 2020
Krishna Janmashtami 2020: Know the date and puja timings

Also popularly known as Janmashtami or Gokulashatami, this annual Hindu festival celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna, believed to be the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu. Krishna puja is usually conducted at midnight. The ritualistic puja includes 16 steps which are part of the Shodashopachara puja vidhi. Here are the pooja timings of Janmashtami 2020, according to drikpanchang.com:

Janmashtami tithi- August 11 (Ashtami tithi will begin on 09:06 am on August 11 and end at 11:16 am on August 12)

Nishita (midnight) puja time – August 12, 12:21 am to 01:06 am

Dahi handi – August 12

janmashtami, janmashtami 2020, happy janmashtami, happy janmashtami 2020, janmashtami images, happy janmashtami images, krishna janmashtami, krishan janmashtami images, krishna janmashtami wishes, janmashtami date in 2020, janmashtami date 2020, janmashtami 2020 date, janmashtami date 2020 in india, krishan janmashtami, krishna janmashtami 2020 date, janmashtami date 2020, janmashtami date in india 2020 Krishna Janmashtami 2020 Celebrations Live Updates: Children dress up like Lord Krishna on the auspicious occasion. (Source: Express Photo by Partha Paul)

While the festival of Krishna Janmashtami, known by different names including Gokulashtami, is celebrated with much fervour across the country and the world owing to the popularity of Lord Krishna, this year, the celebrations are expected to be low-key with the current coronavirus pandemic concern.

As part of the rituals, while some indulge in devotional singing, others revel in the customary Dahi Handi act. Dahi Handi is also celebrated with a lot of pomp and drama - loud DJs, rain dance and what always steals the limelight, a Dahi Handi contest. However, this year, no large gatherings are allowed.

