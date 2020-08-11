Janmashtami 2020 Celebrations Live Updates: India gears up to celebrate Lord Krishna’s birth

Janmashtami 2019 Date in India: The statuette of Krishna (Source: Getty)

Krishna Janmashtami 2020 Celebrations Live Updates: The birth of Lord Krishna, believed to be the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu, is an annual Hindu festival celebrated as Janmashtami or Gokulashatami. It is usually observed on the eighth day or Ashtami of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Shravan or Bhadrapad. This year, Janmashtami celebrations begin August 11, with many also likely to celebrate it the next day. Krishna puja is usually conducted at midnight; the ritualistic puja includes 16 steps which are part of the Shodashopachara puja vidhi.

As per the Hindu tradition, Krishna is believed to have been born in Mathura at midnight on the eighth day of the Bhadrapada month. Immediately after his birth, his father Vasudeva took young Krishna across the Yamuna river to save him from uncle King Kansa and gave him to his foster parents in Gokul, Nanda and Yashoda. Legend goes that Kansa’s sister Devaki’s eighth son was prophesied to kill the cruel king. So Kansa locked Devaki and Vasudeva in the prison and started killing their sons one by one until Krishna was born.

ALSO READ | Happy Janmashtami 2020: Wishes, images, status, quotes, messages, photos and cards

On Janmashtami, therefore, idols of infant Krishna are washed, clothed and placed in a cradle. The devotees then break their fast and share foods and sweets with a special emphasis on milk products including makhan, milk and curd.