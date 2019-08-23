Janmashtami 2019: Puja Vidhi, Muhurat, Timings, Samagri, Mantra and Process

Janmashtami 2019 Puja Vidhi, Muhurat, Timings, Samagri, Mantra: A widely celebrated Hindu festival, Janmashtami is the celebration of the birth of Lord Krishna. As per the Hindu lunar calendar, Krishna was born on ‘Ashtami’ or the ‘eighth day’ in the holy month of Shravana at midnight, which is why the day is also known as Krishna Janmashtami. It is one of the most popular festivals and is celebrated with aplomb in the northern belt of the country, especially in Mathura (which is said to be the birthplace of Lord Krishna). It is also commemorated in parts of Gujarat and Rajasthan, and in the northeastern states. This year the day will be celebrated on August 24.

Advertising

On this day, devotees observe fast and sing devotional songs praising the Lord. The following day, they break it once the Ashtami Tithi is over. ‘Chappan bhog’, or 56 dishes are also prepared for Lord Krishna, and after the rituals are complete, it is distributed among the devotees.

According to drikpanchang.com, the Ashtami Tithi begins from 8:09 am on Aug 23 and ends at 8:32 am on Aug 24, 2019.

The day stands for the triumph of good over evil, and in one of the paragraphs of the Bhagavad Gita, Lord Krishna states that he will reincarnate every time there is a predominance of evil and decline of religion. The festival promotes goodwill as a way to combat evil intentions. The day brings people together, as families gather and celebrate.