Janmashtami 2019 Jhula Decoration Ideas: Best Krishna Janmashtami Jhula Design Images, Photos and Pictures

Janmashtami 2019 Jhula Decoration Images, Ideas: One of the most famous Hindu festivals, Janmashtami commemorates the birth of Lord Krishna, and is celebrated with aplomb in various parts of the country. Devotees sing songs praising the lord and also decorate their homes, ushering the lord.

Many create a cradle for Krishna and place his idol on it after adorning him with ornaments and new clothes. Known as Janmashtami jhula, it is decorated with flowers and can be seen displayed in several neighbourhood streets and homes. This Janmastami, if you are also planning to make your own jhula, here are some DIY decoration ideas you can try.

If you have your way with paper and a pair of scissors, you can easily make this design at home. Just keep mount board, glue and velvet paper handy. Watch how to make it here.

In a similar way, cardboard and some colourful paper can make pretty jhulas. Several items of decorations are available in the market. All you need is buy them and use them while making the jhula. Watch how to do it here.

If you have a budget restricting you, do not worry there is a way out of that too. Watch this video to know how you can make one within 50 rupees. Things needed: cardboard and newspaper.

In case you are short on time, just get colourful papers, gum and follow the steps in this video.

Which method will you choose?