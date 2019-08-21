Janmashtami 2019 Date: When is Krishna Janmashtami 2019 in India?

Janmashtami 2019 Date in India: Also known as Krishna Janmashtami or Gokulashtami, Janmashtami is an important Hindu festival that celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna — the eighth avatar of Vishnu. While the dates may vary on a region-to-region basis, the festival will largely be celebrated on August 24 (Saturday) this year.

Hindus believe that on this day, at the stroke of midnight, Krishna was born in a dungeon in Mathura where his parents were imprisoned. Owing a threat to his life, he was swiftly and surreptitiously taken to Gokul to be raised by his foster parents.

According to the Hindu calendar, the festival is said to be celebrated on the eighth day (ashtami) of the Krishna Paksha. Hindus across the world take great joy in enacting the different segments from the life of Lord Krishna. While some indulge in devotional singing, others revel in the customary Dahi Handi act that unfurls on the day.

According to drikpanchang.com, the Ashtami Tithi begins from 8:09 am on Aug 23 and ends at 8:32 am on Aug 24, 2019.

The day is marked fasting in appeasement to the lord, exchanging gifts and holding prayers.