Janmashtami 2018 Jhula Decoration Ideas: 5 beautiful DIY jhulas to welcome Krishna into your home

The major charm of Janmashtami celebrations is reminiscing about the childhood of Lord Krishna. On this day, devotees recreate the quintessential cradle for the makhan chor, as he is fondly called, and place an idol of him it. They also decorate it with flowers and other paraphernalia.

The cradle is popularly called the Janmashtami jhula and are set up at homes, temples, neighbourhood streets and other areas of gathering. Understandably, the more beautiful the jhula, more the admirers.

If you are also planning to make your own jhula this Janmastami, we have some DIY decoration ideas for you.

The classic jhula

A rhinestone studded jhula with the richness of velvet adding to the lavishness is a classic take on the Janmashtami jhula. All you need is some acrylic colours, silver, golden gotas, rhinestones, mirrors and glue to put it all together.

See how it is done here.

Using newspapers and tea coasters

One can use easily available materials at home to make a perfectly glorious jhula. Even newspapers and tea coasters. This is how you can make this cute jhula.

With painted ice cream sticks

To give the effect of a peppy painted wooden base for the jhula, ice cream sticks can come in handy. One can set up a whole jhula just using these sticks. Find out how here.

Don’t forget the peacock feathers

If you have some peacock feathers handy, then trying this jhula can be a good option. Made out of cardboard and feathers, it instantly catches the eye. See the video here.

Go a step ahead with a jhula set

If you’re feeling more experimental, a jhula set can be a highly attractive curation. See how you can make your own here.

Do remember to tell us which one worked out best for you in the comments section below.

