Janhvi Kapoor’s go-to haircare routine includes these three ingredients

When it comes to haircare, Janhvi Kapoor swears by natural ingredients, as she recently revealed.

While interacting with fans and answering their questions on various topics, the Roohi actor was also asked about her haircare routine. And she responded with a short clip of her with a pack applied on her hair, and three emojis indicating the ingredients used to make it — eggs, avocado and honey. Take a look:

Janhvi Kapoor used these ingredients to make her hair pack. (Source: janhvikapoor/Instagram) Janhvi Kapoor used these ingredients to make her hair pack. (Source: janhvikapoor/Instagram)

Avocado has a lot of benefits for your hair. According to Healthline, avocado contains natural oils and both polyunsaturated and monounsaturated fatty acids. Together, they work wonders on dry and dehydrated hair. It is rich in vitamins that make the hair look healthy and shiny.

Eggs condition the hair well. They are rich in amino acids with vitamins and minerals which keep the hair healthy and shiny. The egg yolk, rich in vitamins, prevents hair damage and can also boost hair growth.

Similarly, honey moisturises dry scalp and hair and reduces hair breakage. It softens the hair and restores shine.

How to make avocado mask

Here are the steps, according to hairfinity.com.

½ – Ripe avocado

1 tbsp – Raw honey

1 – Large whole egg

Essential oil of your choice

Method

* Whisk the egg in a bowl. In a separate bowl, mash the avocado and mix honey and the essential oil with it.

* Mix the ingredients together. Apply it to your hair and leave it for 15-20 minutes.

* Rinse well with lukewarm water. Shampoo and condition as normal.

How about trying this hair pack?