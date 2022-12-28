‘As actors, we are scrutinised for films and also on a personal level; this can negatively impact mental health’: Janhvi Kapoor

From her debut in Dhadak (2018) to Mili (2022), Janhvi Kapoor has essayed a variety of characters, each of which stood out for its uniqueness and her convincing performances. For these roles, the actor had to lose and also gain weight, which she says has definitely been a “ride”. But she has no qualms about it, as she loves being an actor and everything that comes with it.

Talking about all this and much more, the daughter of Boney Kapoor and Sridevi got candid in an exclusive interview with indianexpress.com, during which she also opened up about her love for fashion, fitness, and like a true Punjabi that she is — food! Edited excerpts below:

A quick glance at your social media reflects your love for films, fitness, fashion, and food. How do you rate them according to your preference?

These are all important aspects of my life but, fitness always comes first. The profession I am in demands that I stay healthy and in good shape. Films come a close second as I love being an actor and everything about the sets. Then comes food as it is no secret that I am a big, big foodie. I am a Punjabi, so my cheat days are incomplete without parathas and curd. I ensure to try local cuisines wherever I am travelling. Fashion would be my fourth priority off the list. I am a fashion enthusiast and enjoy wearing different couture on occasion, but nothing beats being in a comfy outfit.

How important is social media for you, considering it can affect one’s mental health in a huge way? How much of your true self do you expose/share with your fans?

When you just start getting that fame, more than appreciation and compliments, criticism can get to you. It would sometimes affect me but now I try not to pay that much heed to negativity. I don’t try very hard on social media. You will find me posting a real photo dump just after my glam shoot pictures or a picture of a day well spent. I like to enjoy it and I want people to enjoy it as well.

Being an actor is no cakewalk. Not only do you have hectic schedules but are also subjected to constant media scrutiny. Amid all this, how do you ensure to take care of your mental and physical health?

Well, that’s true. As actors, we are always in the eyes of the media and the public. And we are scrutinised not just for our films or performances but also on a personal level. This can negatively impact us and our mental health. To detox from all this and take a break, I like to travel overseas, indulge in desserts, and sometimes, even dance like no one’s watching!

You seem to enjoy playing with fashion; how would you describe your personal style? What are your biggest dos and don’ts when it comes to fashion?

I like to define my style as bold, glam, and confident with a hint of drama. I believe one should wear whatever they feel comfortable in. There are occasions or parties where I want to dress up in something fancy, with embellishments, so I wear that. On other days, I sometimes feel like going ethnic, so I’d wear a simple salwar kurta. On most days I prefer wearing casuals since it is comfortable, effortless and easy.

You also have great skin, and lustrous hair — what is the secret? Are you someone who swears by home remedies?

My healthy skin is the result of regular exercise, proper diet, and drinking enough water. For my hair, I get a hair massage every three days with homemade oils. This has been a habit ever since I was a kid since my mom used to make hair oil at home with dried flowers and amla. Even for skincare, I use natural products like milk, honey, and yoghurt. I also prepare a mixture of rosewater and glycerin and apply it to my skin.

Recently, in an interview with Indian Express, trainer Namrata Purohit called you a ‘true Pilates girl’. What does your fitness routine look like? Is it something you genuinely enjoy?

I enjoy having different forms of workout routine and I look forward to that time of the day. Kudos to my amazing Pilates trainer Namrata, without whom this wouldn’t have been possible! As part of my routine, I do Pilates, yoga, dancing and other HIIT exercises.

Being an actor requires you to lose and gain weight, muscle, and also follow strict diets. To what lengths — fitness and diet — have you gone for a role?

At present, I am on a Keto diet for my upcoming role as a cricketer for Mr. & Mrs. Mahi. Back in 2019, I had to shoot some parts of Gunjan Saxena for which I gained some six kgs, then I had my shoot for Roohi, for which I lost 10 kgs which was followed by completion of Gunjan Saxena for which I had to gain weight again. So yeah, it has been a ride.

What are your healthy and guilty indulgences?

On my cheat days, I love bingeing on ice cream, tiramisu, and hot chocolate brownies with ice cream. Basically, anything sweet since I have a sweet tooth. I just can’t get enough of sweets! Peanut butter has also been my favourite and now with the Saffola FITTIFY Peanut Butter, I can have it without any worries or guilt. It is the perfect blend of taste and health, and the best part is that it is available in flavours. I also like The Perfekt Gummies; it really brings together my love for fitness and food!

There are differing opinions about what one should eat before and after a workout? What is it that you do? How do you amplify your health?

I have a bowl of smoothie that includes some strawberries and dry fruits. I sometimes have a ragi-based sweet potato paratha post my workouts since it is my favourite. I don’t follow a strict diet. I try eating more healthy wholesome foods like fruits and vegetables. Even on my shoot days, I prefer homemade food like brown rice, chicken sandwich, and salad. It is also important to take in your necessary vitamins and supplements in your daily diet.

When not shooting, what are you most likely to be found doing?

I am mostly found at home as I like spending time with my family and friends indoors. One can find me in the kitchen experimenting with new dishes – some of which turn out to be excellent, others not so much. If not at home, I like to travel to new places and explore new cultures and heritage.

