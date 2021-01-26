Get Janhvi Kapoor’s faux freckle makeup look in five easy steps

Would you like to recreate her look? (Photo: Janhvi Kapoor/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

It is no secret that Janhvi Kapoor loves makeup and is always experimenting with her looks. So it is also not surprising that she is back with yet another makeup look that we just can’t get enough of. This time, the Dhadak actor has jumped on the faux freckle-makeup trend bandwagon and aced it seamlessly.

Janhvi took to Instagram to share a series of pictures, and if you love this no-makeup look, then look no further because we have decoded it for you in five easy steps.

Check it out below.

Steps to achieve Janhvi’s makeup look

*If you look closely, you will notice she has a sheer base that provides an even tone to her skin. So, take some tinted moisturiser or BB cream and massage it onto your face. Once done, set the base with a compact or a loose powder on areas around the chin and under your eyes.

*Next, tight line your lower lash line with kajal and contour your face using a bronzer to add a hint of warmth.

*Then apply a rose pink lip and cheek tint as a blush and on your lips for a hint of colour.

*Apply mascara to get those fluttery lashes.

*Finally, take a brown kajal and lightly apply little dots on your cheeks and nose to give the illusion of freckles. Once done, use a beauty sponge and lightly dab on the dots so that they look blended and natural.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle