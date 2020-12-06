Janhvi Kapoor shares her dance video and some bloopers; check it out

Check out the video here.

Social media is a great place to showcase talent. Celebrities, actors and influencers have shared several videos of singing, dancing and gymming sessions — providing glimpses of their daily lives. More recently, Dhadak actor Jahnvi Kapoor shared a video of herself dancing in her house.

The actor was seen keeping things simple and understated in a printed ethnic outfit, looking gracious as ever. Sharing the video she wrote, “Hope you guys are more amused than my sister was.” True to her caption, sister Khushi Kapoor was seen sitting on a couch in the background, looking rather unfazed!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Another actor who has always been active with her dance videos is Sanya Malhotra. During lockdown, and even prior to that, the Ludo actor had actively shared videos of herself dancing. Here are some instances.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanya Malhotra💥 (@sanyamalhotra_)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanya Malhotra💥 (@sanyamalhotra_)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanya Malhotra💥 (@sanyamalhotra_)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanya Malhotra💥 (@sanyamalhotra_)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanya Malhotra💥 (@sanyamalhotra_)

Dance is both therapeutic and a great form of exercise. And seeing them engage in these quick sessions, gives us great goals. So what are you waiting for? Play the music and dance to the beats like your favourite celebs!

