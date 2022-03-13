Jamie Lee Curtis talks about physical authenticity: ‘Been sucking my stomach in since I was 11’

Social media and its many filters allow users to hide their authentic selves and mask their flaws behind a veil of virtual ‘perfection’. But, Jamie Lee Curtis is having none of that. The 63-year-old actor shared a real and raw post on Instagram, encouraging people to embrace themselves for who they really are.

Curtis stars in a new film called ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once‘, which comes out later this year. In the post shared, she is seen in character, playing Deirdre Beaubeirdra, an IRS auditor with a stomach visibly out.

In the accompanying caption, she mentioned how she was not interested in concealing anything. The actor gave an interview to Entertainment Weekly, of which she writes about in the caption as: “I told [journalist] Clark Collins @entertainmentweekly that….In the world, there is an industry — a billion-dollar, trillion-dollar industry — about hiding things. Concealers. Body-shapers. Fillers. Procedures. Clothing. Hair accessories. Hair products. Everything to conceal the reality of who we are.”

The Knives Out actor continued, “And my instruction to everybody was: I want there to be no concealing of anything. I’ve been sucking my stomach in since I was 11, when you start being conscious of boys and bodies, and the jeans are super tight. I very specifically decided to relinquish and release every muscle I had that I used to clench to hide the reality. That was my goal.”

She also wrote that she has “never felt more free creatively and physically”.

Curtis mentioned that the film was completed just before the Covid-19 pandemic started. She received appreciation from her followers for defying stereotypical standards of beauty and for being real about her body.

