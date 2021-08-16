‘Jai Ma’: Jada Pinkett Smith gets Hindu goddess Sita inked on her forearm

In a powerful post, actor and talk-show host Jada Pinkett Smith has revealed her latest tattoo which has an Indian connection. The 49-year-old debuted her new ink on Instagram, saying she wants to cover an entire sleeve by the time she turns 60.

In the photo, Smith appears to be crouching on the floor in a green tracksuit, with her forearm displaying the tattoo which is essentially that of Mata Sita, the deific Hindu personality who appears in the epic Ramayana. Sita, it is known, represents purity, divinity, sacrifice, simplicity and love.

In the caption, Smith writes: “I always said I would get a sleeve at 60 but tomorrow is not promised. Soooo … I’m starting to build my sleeve now! (Sic)”

“Repp’n the Divine Feminine journey within and without. Jai Ma #MataSita #Allat #Oshun #QuanYin”

The other names mentioned in the caption are those of Arabian goddess Allat, African goddess Oshun, and the Buddhist bodhisattva of great compassion, Quan Yin, a Metro report states.

The actor’s new ink is placed right above the tattoos of three blooming lotuses, which she got earlier this year to match with daughter Willow, and mother Adrienne ‘Gammy’ Banfield-Norris.

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas, among others, commented on the picture of her tattoo, writing: “Beautiful. Jai Mata Di. ”

Just last month, Smith had debuted her fully shaved head on Instagram, writing in the caption, “Willow made me do it because it was time to let go BUT … my 50’s are bout to be Divinely lit with this shed (sic)”

According to a People report, in 2018, she had opened up about her “issues with hair loss” revealing in an episode of Red Table Talk, “It was terrifying when it first started. I was in the shower one day and had just handfuls of hair in my hands and I was just like, ‘Oh my god, am I going bald?’ It was one of those times in my life where I was literally shaking in fear. That’s why I cut my hair, and why I continue to cut it.”

