Sunday, Sep 04, 2022

Designer Jacquemus was ready since childhood to walk down the aisle in white

Jacquemus -- when he was an adorable baby -- was seen in a white dress with floral patches and the classic veil look. He tied the knot with long-time love Marco Maestri recently

JacquemusJacquemus recently got married to his boyfriend Marco Maestri in the South of France. (Jacquemus/Instagram)

Renowned high-fashion designer Simon Porte Jacquemus recently tied the knot with his long-time love, Marco Maestri. Sharing a series of heart-touching pictures from the intimate ceremony, the designer was spotted donning a charming suit dipped in the signature bridal white colour.

While many people get pre-wedding jitters, it was not in the case of Jacquemus.

One would, in fact, believe that the designer was born for this day — when he would get to walk down the aisle in white — more so, since he recently shared a throwback picture from his childhood days.

Taking to Instagram, Jacquemus — back then an adorable baby — can be seen playing dress-up, slipping into a white dress with floral patches and the classic veil look. Striking a pose for the camera, he aced the bridal ensemble even as a child.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by JACQUEMUS (@jacquemus)

What follows this blast-from-the-past click is a fast-forward to a grown-up Jacquemus at his actual wedding wherein he was spotted holding a bunch of white roses while absolutely slaying a halter neck white outfit and a veil. “When I arrived with 100 dresses at my wedding.”

The designer, who belongs to Salon-de-Provence naturally opted for south of France as the destination of his wedding, which was attended by several A-listers such as Dua Lipa, Jeanne Damas, Amina Muaddi, etc.

Making headlines was singer Dua Lipa at Jacquemus-Marco’s wedding who wrote a heartfelt note for the two saying, “Celebrating the love of these two special people in my life. The most beautiful day, ceremony, and obviously the most fun party (they just know how to do it.) Grateful to experience these moments of pure happiness. Je t’aime.”

