Jacqueline Fernandez’s Big 5: Non-negotiable wellness rituals the actor swears by

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Jacqueline Fernandez recently opened up about the five wellness rituals she swears by to maintain balance in her fast-paced life. The actor, who made her Bollywood debut with Aladdin, shared her wellness philosophy while speaking at the Vogue Beauty and Wellness Honours 2026 jury meet.
The actor’s wellness rituals are centred on both mental and physical well-being. She revealed that she begins each morning on a positive note, highlighting that mental health plays a key role in shaping the rest of the day.
One ritual she never skips is staying hydrated. “Making sure that I take my electrolytes,” Jacqueline said, adding that proper hydration helps her maintain her energy levels through the day. The actor also emphasised the importance of meditation in her routine. “It is really important. It is good for your energy and also for your skin,” she shared.
Rounding out her wellness routine are two practices she considers essential: cryotherapy and getting the right amount of sleep.
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Skincare experts have shared their insights on cryotherapy, explaining the medical technique, its benefits and side effects. Dr Sunil Kumar Prabhu, Consultant Dermatologist and Aesthetic Physician, Aster RV Hospital, Bangalore, explained that Cryotherapy is a skin treatment in which patients undergo short-term exposure to extreme cold. The technique lasts from several seconds to minutes.
“Facial and whole-body cryotherapy treatments are marketed in wellness and cosmetic facilities because they supposedly provide benefits that include better blood flow, decreased body inflammation, and tighter skin,” Dr Prabhu said.
“When skin comes back to normal temperature, blood vessels dilate, thereby increasing the blood flow and oxygen to the face,” Dr Deepa Krishnamurthy, Consultant – Dermatologist, Manipal Hospital, shared.
Sharing the benefits of cryotherapy, she explained, “When there is increased blood flow and oxygen to the face, it makes skin glow, reduces puffiness, which is mostly temporary. It is more of an adjunct to other skin treatments.”
Dr Prabhu further stressed that cryotherapy does not replace consistent skincare routines like sun protection and moisturisation. “People should see cryotherapy as a temporary cosmetic improvement which treats skin conditions but not as an essential skincare procedure,” he said.
Highlighting the side effects of cryotherapy, Dr Prabhu warned that multiple sessions of the method can damage the skin barrier and sometimes aggravate sensitive skin.
“The body will develop dryness, skin irritation and redness, and in rare instances mild frostbite when exposed to extreme cold for long periods. The skin barrier, which protects against environmental damage and moisture loss, will become damaged when people undergo treatments at excessive rates or receive treatments that do not match their specific skin requirements,” he explained.
Dr Prabhu added that cold temperatures can also trigger flare-ups, especially in people with skin conditions like eczema and rosacea. “It is patients who use treatments while exercising caution because these procedures should complement basic skincare methods that help restore and protect the skin barrier,” he added.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.