Jacqueline Fernandez’s Big 5: Non-negotiable wellness rituals the actor swears by

Jacqueline Fernandez recently opened up about the five wellness rituals she swears by to maintain balance in her fast-paced life. The actor, who made her Bollywood debut with Aladdin, shared her wellness philosophy while speaking at the Vogue Beauty and Wellness Honours 2026 jury meet.

The actor’s wellness rituals are centred on both mental and physical well-being. She revealed that she begins each morning on a positive note, highlighting that mental health plays a key role in shaping the rest of the day.

One ritual she never skips is staying hydrated. “Making sure that I take my electrolytes,” Jacqueline said, adding that proper hydration helps her maintain her energy levels through the day. The actor also emphasised the importance of meditation in her routine. “It is really important. It is good for your energy and also for your skin,” she shared.