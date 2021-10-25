Jacqueline Fernandez spills skincare, hair care secrets: ‘I’ve embraced DIYs a lot more in the lockdown’

There is no denying that Jacqueline Fernandez has an enviable screen presence. Off-screen, too, there have been many occasions when she has mesmerised us with her fashion and beauty.

On most days, you will find the 36-year-old looking impeccable in her outfits — her hair game on-point and makeup on-fleek. Recently, she collaborated with a cosmetics company to unveil the Jacqueline Fernandez Collection. Over a Zoom call, she showed us her many makeup moods and tricks.

In an exclusive email interaction, however, Jacqueline spoke more about her love for beauty and makeup, letting us in on some skincare secrets, hair care strategies, makeup dos and don’ts, etc. Excerpts:

What does makeup mean to you?

Beauty and makeup, to me, don’t fit into any stereotypes. For me, real beauty awakes and ignites the best version of you, for you to be who you want to be and unleash all that you want to. Fitting into conventional standards isn’t what beauty means to me.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143)

What is your earliest memory of wearing makeup?

My earliest memory of wearing makeup takes me back to some very fond days with my mother. Like every young girl who is fascinated with makeup, I used to try some of my mother’s lipsticks on. Whether it was using them to apply blush or eyeshadow, lipsticks used to be my favourite!

You have flawless skin — what do you do for skincare?

My beauty and skincare regime is extremely minimalistic and I believe in the principle of less is more. Glowing, youthful skin isn’t handed out on a platter; I do have some personal beauty rules I follow for radiant skin. I ensure that I always take off any traces of makeup before I go to bed. Sleeping with makeup can lead to congested skin and cause breakouts, something I’d never want to face again. Another commandment I follow is, never leaving my home without SPF. I always apply sunscreen every 2-3 hours, especially when I’m shooting outdoors! I also strongly believe in eating healthy food and always keeping myself hydrated; after all, inner beauty triumphs all.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143)

What is your skin type, and what do you consider to be a beauty essential?

My skin type fluctuates from normal to combination depending on the weather. I believe in only one beauty essential: moisturising well. A good moisturiser can give you a glow of the gods. Most often, I find that people tend to skip out on moisturiser, when it’s the most important product.

Five makeup products that you always carry in your bag.

My sunscreen, lipstick (sinful matte), makeup fixer, lip balm and nail paints. You will always find these products in my bag. There hasn’t been a day where I’ve forgotten to carry them.

Whom do you go to for beauty and makeup advice?

My beauty inspiration has always been my mom, who taught me all the tips and tricks and home DIYs to keep my skin and hair looking flawless. One tip that’s stayed with me is keeping my beauty regimes minimalistic and simple. Whether that’s whipping up quick face-masks at home or eating healthy to ensure healthy skin.

ALSO READ | Three content creators on the significance, meaning of Pride makeup

What are some makeup dos and don’ts, according to you?

I believe in less is more, so I try not to overdo it with too much makeup. I love using multi-tasking products that minimise my time and energy. One big beauty no-no for me is hopping mindlessly on beauty trends instead of trying out things that you personally enjoy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143)

Besides beauty and skincare, how important is hair care to you, and what do you do about it?

Hair care is of supreme importance to me, especially with the industry I belong to. I’m constantly at shoots and my hair is always subjected to too much heat and colour. I try keeping my hair routine minimal and often experiment with DIYs.

Has your understanding of beauty and skincare changed in the pandemic?

Lockdown taught us to do a lot of things on our own; most importantly it taught us independence. Like everyone else, I, too, learned a lot about myself and the world I live in. Staying away from salons and spas brought me closer to home and my roots. I’ve started embracing DIYs a lot more than I used to before.

If you had only a minute to get ready, which makeup products would you quickly and absolutely use?

While I love all the products from this collection, my favourites are the lipsticks because those shades happen to be my daily favourites; the highlighter, too, because who doesn’t love a blinding glow?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143)

What does the collection mean to you?

As a young girl, I was always fascinated with makeup and as I grew up, this fascination transformed into an obsession and I was always on the lookout for products that stunned me. Being a part of the Colorbar family, I wanted to create a collection that reflected a part of me that was inspired by all of my wonderful experiences. So I huddled up with the team and I travelled around the world to curate this incredible collection that reflects all that I stand for.

What’s even more special is that it represents my love for animals — it’s cruelty-free and paraben-free.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!