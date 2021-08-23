‘Don’t really feel like I fully processed Jack’: Chrissy Teigen pens a note on grief

There is no timeline to grieving — it is an extremely personal feeling. And Chrissy Teigen is taking the time to grieve and remember her third child, Jack, whom she lost last year. The model and cookbook author recently took to Instagram to fondly look back at her life, while also reminiscing about her difficult year.

She wrote next to a picture of herself and husband John Legend, a singer, that they have been going to a restaurant called ‘Frank’ — in New York City — for 13-14 years now. “Just reminiscing about New York a lot lately, when things were simple, thinking about all the stuff I’ve done and been through not just this year but in my life.”

Teigen continued in the caption: “I’m slightly down lately. It kind of started when I was thinking of my book caption and typed out ‘my third baby is here!!’ as in cookbook, then realized my third baby will never be here. Then I realized I threw myself into the book to not think of the real, actual third baby. I don’t really feel like I fully processed Jack and now that I don’t have the alcohol to numb it away, things are just…there, waiting to be acknowledged. I guess what I’m saying here is life is so f***ing complicated. And get the lasagna??? Wow this was a rollercoaster!!!!! (sic)”

She recently revealed that she has dedicated her third cookbook to Jack, who died due to pregnancy complications and excessive bleeding. Teigen shared the dedication page from Cravings: All Together: Recipes To Love which, according to a People report, will hit shelves October 12, featuring the words “For Jack”.

The couple had documented the miscarriage on social media, sharing with their fans and well-wishers the heartbreaking moments when they realised their third child wouldn’t make it.

“We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough,” they had written then.

Later, Teigen, who has two other children — Miles and Luna — had told talk show host Ellen DeGeneres that the experience had been “transformative” for her. “In a way, [Jack] really saved me because I don’t think I would have discovered therapy and sobriety and this path of really feeling good about myself.”

She had said that even though the pregnancy loss feels like a long time ago, she is “still coming to terms with it”. “I go through my closet and see there are outfits, there are full maternity clothes, and there were things that I bought for my eighth month and my ninth month. So, it’s just hard because he would have been born this week… You look at those things and you have these constant reminders of him.”

