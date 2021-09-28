What is J-beauty? Exploring the simple skincare routine in four easy steps

Some people find beauty and skincare extremely confusing. They are forced to follow trends, which leaves them even more perplexed as to what really works for their skin and what does not.

Today, however, the focus has shifted from cosmetics to skincare. Brands launch products and it is easy to get buried under bottles and tubes of serums, toners, and lotions. There has, however, been a shift in mindset where the realisation is that ‘skinimalism’ (skin minimalism) is a healthier approach, says Fumi Manabe, senior manager overseas retailer of DHC — a Japanese beauty brand.

“This is the way J-beauty or Japanese beauty routines have functioned for decades. The Japanese swear by using only a few, but effective products that are gentle on the skin,” she says.

So, what is J-beauty?

According to Manabe, J-beauty endorses a minimalistic skincare approach and encourages you not to burden your face with layers of products. The key is to use just a handful of products that your skin really needs, thus letting its natural beauty shine.

“There is an ancient Japanese concept known as ‘wabi-sabi‘, which promotes the idea that each one of us is ‘perfectly imperfect’. Interestingly, J-beauty is not limited to beauty or skincare products. It encompasses the gamut of ingredients, rituals developed over centuries, healthcare regimes, research and technology that goes into products, and so much more,” she says.

Some of the fundamentals include prioritising healthy skin over flawless skin, use of minimal products such as cleansing oils, lightweight lotions and moisturisers, a focus on powerhouse ingredients found in nature, and an obsession with innovation and technology, Manabe adds.

Here is a 4-step J-beauty routine

1. Oil-based cleanser: Begin by rinsing off makeup, excessive sebum, sunscreen, etc., with an oil-based cleanser that is massaged gently into the skin and washed off with lukewarm water.

2. Foam cleanser: Next comes a water-based foaming cleanser to further deep clean and lift impurities, sweat and residual pollution from the skin.

3. Liquid lotion: This step is achieved by application of a light lotion gently dabbed onto the face to rehydrate the skin after cleansing.

4. Moisturiser: The final step consists of a moisturiser that plumps up the skin, while locking in hydration.

Did you know?

Double cleansing and double moisturising trace its origins back to the time of geishas in Japan. Following their age-old traditions, Japanese women removed their heavy makeup by massaging emollient oils into their skin, washing this away, and then following it up with a foaming cleanser; then dabbing on a light hydrating lotion and a moisturiser, all to achieve supple, radiant skin, Manabe concludes.

