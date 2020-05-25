It’s time for you to include potato juice in your skincare regime; find out how

The juice obtained from the vegetable can tighten the skin and clean the pores, while also giving the skin a youthful glow. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) The juice obtained from the vegetable can tighten the skin and clean the pores, while also giving the skin a youthful glow. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Everybody loves the potato when it is included in the food. There are many dishes that you can prepare using the root vegetable — both vegetarian and non-vegetarian. In fact, in India, the thought of not having potatoes at home is sacrilegious. And while the consumption goes on, you also ought to know that the juice obtained from the vegetable is great for the skin. In fact, when included in the skincare regime, it can do wonders. With salons still inoperational in many parts of the country, find out what else you can do to make your skin naturally radiant.

It is believed that potatoes can act as natural bleaching agents, with which you can dye your facial hair. The best part of this routine is that it is easy, inexpensive and quick. The juice obtained from the vegetable can tighten the skin and clean the pores, while also giving the skin a youthful glow.

Things you will need for this skincare pack

* A little bit of rice flour

* Some potato juice

* Lemon juice

* But, if you have dry skin, you can use honey instead of lemon juice

* A little bit of rose water

Begin by mixing the rice flour with three tablespoons of potato juice. After that, add some lemon juice or honey to the mixture, based on your skin type and texture. Mix them all well, till it becomes a paste. To this, add the rose water. Make sure that the paste does not become too thick or it will be difficult for you to apply it to the face.

Next, you must begin to apply it on the face; massage in circular motions and do it for a good 2 or 3 minutes. Leave the paste on for 15 minutes and then wash it off with cold water. For better results, do it once every week, or even twice. Besides bleaching the hair, the pack promises to make the skin healthy and rid it of other kinds of problems, too, like excessive dryness, or oiliness.

