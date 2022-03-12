‘It’s like the most anxiety-inducing thing ever’: Julia Fox on owning the Birkin bag gifted by Ye

Julia Fox and Ye’s half a month of romance kept the whole world watching, partly in surprise and partly in disbelief of what was unfurling. While much of it is still under conjecture, the fashion extravaganza that unfolded during their appearances in fashion week is out there for the world to see.

Now, in a tell-all interview to New York Times, Julia revealed, among other things, that she is keeping the Hermès Birkin bag Ye had gifted her (and to each of her four friends) in the box. According to the article in the New York Times, the bags start at $10,000 each and Ye picked each according to the respective person’s personality.

Julia said that after carrying the bag a few times, she has quickly retired it, saying, “I don’t know if you know about owning a Birkin when you’re not a rich person, but it’s like the most anxiety-inducing thing ever.” She further added in the interview that “it’s a lot of pressure” because “you’re checking on the Birkin, making sure it’s still there, that it didn’t magically grow wings. It’s scary to have a Birkin.”

The Hermès Birkin bag is one of the most coveted bags in the world with one of the steepest price tags. It was introduced by the French luxury brand Hermès back in 1984. It is named after the singer and actress Janes Birkin.

