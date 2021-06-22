‘It’s hot out there and so are you’: Ashley Graham encourages people to love their bodies

The model had previously also explained why she does not post 'perfect' Instagram photos. (Photo: Instagram/@ashleygraham)

Ashley Graham has some summertime motivation for her fans and followers. The 33-year-old supermodel shared a series of pictures on her Instagram, capturing people flaunting their skin and body in every shape and texture, motivating others to love themselves, especially in the summers, when the warm weather calls for “wearing less clothes and showing more skin”.

“I hope these photos I’ve been tagged in of so many beautiful bodies motivate you to love the skin you’re in (sic),” she wrote in the caption.

As mentioned earlier, the picture series comprises several women posing for the camera, showing off their stretch marks and cellulite, along with the words ‘Beautiful. End of discussion’. Graham herself appears in the gallery.

“Believe me when I say your body is beautiful, and I know it’s easy to tell yourself the lie that you’re not good enough, thin enough, sexy enough, ‘flawless’ enough to wear a tank top or a swimsuit, but it’s hot out there and so are you (sic),” the caption reads.

The model concludes by writing: “don’t let your mind stop you from enjoying your life to the fullest (and remember to say “I love you” to yourself every day)! (sic)”

According to a People report, in February, Graham had talked about being labelled a ‘plus-size model’. She told WSJ. Magazine, “I hate that I constantly have to discuss my body because I don’t know any man that has to do that. But what motivates me to continue to talk about my body is that I didn’t have someone talking about their body when I was young.”

She also explained why she does not post ‘perfect’ Instagram photos. “I keep it real and raw constantly because I want [people] to know that there are women with cellulite, with back fat, with stretch marks.. There are a lot of curvy women, plus-size women, fat women, whatever you want to call them,” she was quoted as saying.

