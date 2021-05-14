‘It’s a bit addictive right now’: Kendall Jenner on her relationship with social media

Social media is extremely pervasive, and there is little one can do to avoid it in today’s times. As such, engaging with it can quickly spiral to addiction and dependence in some cases. Kendall Jenner recently opened up a similar story as ps part of Vogue‘s “Open Minded” video series.

Speaking to Dr Jorge Partida, chief of psychology for the Los Angeles County in the Department of Mental Health, the 25-year-old model shared her anxiety and unhealthy relationship with social media in detail.

“There’s just literally too much. I find that the more I’m looking at the screen, the more detached I feel with my own body or to what’s happening right in front of me,” she said. “My relationship with social media is a bit addictive right now, which I don’t like and I’m not proud to say that, but I also feel like that’s something that probably most of us can relate to… I don’t like that I feel the need to have social media in the first place,” she added. But, “There really is no escaping it.”

Jenner elaborated on how she is hurt when affronted by “false narratives”. “Something that boils my blood, that really frustrates me and I think what upsets me the most is when it’s someone claiming a false narrative for me… The internet, I guess, bases things off of such small moments with no context. They don’t know the before or the after and they’ll take that and run with it and then completely judge you off of this one little thing.”

“Because of social media, everything is highlighted, everything is heightened whether good or bad. I feel most of my social media anxiety is actually more the overwhelmingness of it all,” Jenner said.