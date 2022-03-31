‘It was taken out of context’: Kim Kardashian addresses controversy over her advice to women in business

American reality TV star and businesswoman Kim Kardashian has come forward to issue an apology and clarify her advice to women in business that sparked controversy, earlier this month.

In an interview with Robin Roberts for Good Morning America, the 41-year-old said that the advice was not a “blanket statement” on her views about women and was taken “out of context”.

“It wasn’t a blanket statement towards women or to feel like I don’t respect the work or think that they don’t work hard. I know that they do. It was taken out of context, but I’m really sorry if it was received that way,” she said.

Kim had faced massive backlash for her comments on women in an interview with Variety. On being asked about her advice to women in business, she had said, “I have the best advice for women in business. Get your f***ing ass up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days.”

Following her statement, she was slammed for being tone-deaf and unaware of her privilege.

Clarifying the same, Kim now said, “That statement that I said was without questions and conversation around it. It became a sound bite really with no context.”

“And that sound bite came off the notion and the question right before which was after 20 years of being in the business you’re famous for being famous. And my whole tone and attitude changed with the previous question that went into that question about what advice would you give to women,” she added.

