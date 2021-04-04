‘It took six weeks to accomplish’: Billie Eilish answers questions about her hair on Instagram

For a while now, Billie Eilish’s hair has become a topic of discussion. Mainly because her fans are still digesting the fact that the singer has let go of her neon-green and black hair combination and has transitioned into buttery blonde tresses. Not only has her appearance now drastically changed, the singer had had to serve many weeks wearing a wig while the transformation was happening, until she was ready to share the final result with the world herself.

Now that her new hair has made its debut, Eilish took to Instagram to have an ‘ask me a question’ session with her fans, and as was expected, many questions about her new hair were directed at her. Read on.

Photo: Instagram/@billieeilish Photo: Instagram/@billieeilish

When one fan asked her if her hair feels damaged after the bleaching process, the 19-year-old singer answered that her hair actually feels quite healthy, and that she was not expecting it at all. In fact, it is healthier than it has been in a long time, she revealed, sharing a photo of herself wearing a mask and squinting her eyes while facing the sun.

Photo: Instagram/@billieeilish Photo: Instagram/@billieeilish

Another follower asked her why she hid her hair, and the singer said that it took six weeks to accomplish, sharing a look from when she had the first round of bleaching done on January 16 this year.

Photo: Instagram/@billieeilish Photo: Instagram/@billieeilish

Eilish revealed that she took one last picture of her old hair on January 15, one day prior to getting it bleached.

Photo: Instagram/@billieeilish Photo: Instagram/@billieeilish

And revealed that for the recent Grammy Awards 2021, she had to wear a wig, for her hair was still transitioning and she wasn’t ready to share the look with the world. She even shared a picture of the wig.

Photo: Instagram/@billieeilish Photo: Instagram/@billieeilish

According to a People magazine report, the seven-time Grammy winner has, in the recent months, switched between ink black hair and her signature black and neon-green roots. Previously, she rocked a light teal color — around the beginning of 2019 — and even an indigo blue hair colour prior to that.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle