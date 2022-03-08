‘It made me really sensitive’: Kourtney Kardashian opens up about her therapy journey

Kourtney Kardashian, the oldest of the Kardashian sisters, recently shared how taking therapy made her “really sensitive” and she started to set boundaries between her personal life and the show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

In an interview with Bustle, the 42-year-old reality TV star recalled how she was famous for her sarcasm and humour against her sisters in the show. “I was used to always being a b**ch and having no feelings,” she said.

🗞️Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

But, by the end of the show, she had begun what she calls “a therapy journey”. “It made me really sensitive. And normally I’d have a really good comeback (to insults), like, ‘Well, you’re covered in cellulite‘”.

“But then I would be like, ‘I have nothing mean to say. I’m not a b**ch anymore, and I just have feelings; like, an abundance of them,” Kardashian added.

At the same time, Kourtney was also working to set boundaries. Filming everything about her life for the show “was affecting my happiness,” she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney ❤️ (@kourtneykardash)

“So I was like, ‘What’s more important to everyone? Our happiness or sharing something that isn’t going to make me happy?'”

This change, however, didn’t go down well with her sisters Khloe and Kim who “started ganging up” on her. “When they started ganging up on me, I was like, ‘Oh, my God, this feels awful,'” she said.

At one point, according to her, Kim presented Kourtney with market research that concluded viewers wanted to see more of her, whether or not she herself wanted that.

All of this eventually led to a physical fight between them during season 18, which led to the latter stepping back from the show. Three months after Kourtney quit, the family announced that the famous reality show would end following its 20th season.

This break, she admitted, shifted the mindset with her sisters. “When you’re doing that (show) every single day, you don’t have the space to take a break and be like, ‘Wait, we actually love each other.'”

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!