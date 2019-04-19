It is time we trade joy for fear: Jay Shetty on how to overcome the ‘Fear of Missing Out’

The ‘Fear of Missing Out’ or FOMO has become such a part of our lives that the anxiety, often aroused by social media posts, takes the better of us, our sleep and even our living. In a constantly connected world, this pervasive feeling of being connected to what others are doing might not warrant a healthy mind and matter.

From reduced attention spans to information overload and the need to stay updated has started to wreck havoc in our lives. Various researches have underlined that FOMO is one of the emerging crises of the modern connected world. Therefore, there is a need to re-look at ourselves and make way for behavioral change.

Jay Shetty, a motivational speaker and vlogger talks about how FOMO controls our lives. “We end up living the lives that others expect of us rather than the life we truly want for ourselves,” he says.

“Not going out doesn’t mean that we can’t be around people”, he says pointing to how intimate gatherings in place of a large circle of friends can work wonders.

Night outs can be traded for knowledge seeking where sometimes, we just need to break from it all. Stressing on the significance of “me time”, the businessman-turned-monk speaks on how we end up saying ‘yes’ to a million things when the answer should have been ‘no’.

Without feeling guilty of not being a part of something or the other constantly, everyone should seek some time off. Instead of being glued to our phones and in the fear of missing out on a text or email, it is time “we trade joy for fear,” he says.