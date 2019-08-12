Toggle Menu
ISRO founder Vikram Sarabhai’s 100th birth anniversary today: Here are some of his inspiring quoteshttps://indianexpress.com/article/lifestyle/life-style/isro-founder-vikram-sarabhais-100th-birth-anniversary-today-here-are-some-of-his-inspiring-quotes-5897559/

ISRO founder Vikram Sarabhai’s 100th birth anniversary today: Here are some of his inspiring quotes

On Dr Sarabhai's birth centenary today, just weeks after India's Chandrayaan-2 mission to the moon, here are some inspiring quotes of the innovator who was born in Ahmedabad in 1919.

vikram sarabhai, indianexpress.com, indianexpress, space science, father of indian space program, ISRO, birth centenary, sarabhai100, SarabhaiCentenary,
Remembering the Indian scientist through his inspiring quotes. (Source: Express Archives) (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Today is father of the Indian space program, Dr Vikram Ambalal Sarabhai’s 100th birth anniversary. Known for his unparalleled contribution to science, if it wasn’t for Dr Sarabhai, India wouldn’t have its own space program. After Russia’s Sputnik launch, he managed to convince the Indian government on the need for India to have its own space program. Established in 1962 as Indian National Committee for Space Research, it was renamed as Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO). For his exemplary contribution, he was honoured with the Padma Bhushan in 1966 and the Padma Vibhushan (posthumously) in 1972.

On Dr Sarabhai’s birth centenary today, just weeks after India’s Chandrayaan-2 mission to the moon, here are some inspiring quotes of the innovator who was born in Ahmedabad in 1919.

vikram sarabhai, indianexpress.com, indianexpress, space science, father of indian space program, ISRO, birth centenary, sarabhai100, SarabhaiCentenary,
Dr Vikram Sarabhai was honoured with the Padma Bhushan in 1966 and the Padma Vibhushan (posthumously) in 1972. (Source: Express Archives) (Designed by Gargi Singh)

ALSO READ: Vikram Sarabhai, ISRO founder, gets Google Doodle on 100th birth anniversary

vikram sarabhai, indianexpress.com, indianexpress, space science, father of indian space program, ISRO, birth centenary, sarabhai100, SarabhaiCentenary,
Dr Sarabhai founded ISRO in 1962. (Source: Express Archives) (Designed by Gargi Singh)

ALSO READ: From launch to first Earth photos, here’s what Chandrayaan 2 has done so far

vikram sarabhai, indianexpress.com, indianexpress, space science, father of indian space program, ISRO, birth centenary, sarabhai100, SarabhaiCentenary,
Dr Sarabhai was Sarabhai was born in Ahmedabad in 1919. (Source: Express Archives) (Designed by Gargi Singh)

ALSO READ: It was the genius of Vikram Sarabhai which has brought us Chandrayaan

vikram sarabhai, indianexpress.com, indianexpress, space science, father of indian space program, ISRO, birth centenary, sarabhai100, SarabhaiCentenary,
Dr Sarabhai was Sarabhai was an award-winning physicist, industrialist, and innovator. (Source: Express Archives) (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android