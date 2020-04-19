Here’s bringing you Isha Koppikar’s relaxing DIY face mask

This chocolaty mask will give you the glow your skin needs! (@ishakoppikar/ Instagram) This chocolaty mask will give you the glow your skin needs! (@ishakoppikar/ Instagram)

Lockdown is the perfect time to get your skincare routine on track. From whipping DIY masks, 5-step at-home facial to making your sheet masks at home, they are many easy options which do not cost a bomb and are organic. Isha Koppikar recently uploaded a post on Instagram where she mentioned her versions of ‘homemade face glow mask’. The results were stunning and if you are looking for an easy alternative — because we know how much you dearly miss your salon — scroll down to know more.

Begin by mixing half teaspoon of cocoa powder, oats, a tablespoon of milk and half a teaspoon of honey in a little bowl. Mix it until it becomes a thick paste and use a brush to apply it.

If you do not have cocoa powder that is fine, too. Apply the pack for 15 minutes and wash it off with cold water.

Follow it up with a toner and a moisturiser of your choice. Regular usage (once a week) will result in glowing skin over a period of time, but also ensure you do not forget to follow these steps while you are in quarantine.

