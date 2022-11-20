Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal blessed with twins, a boy and a girl

Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani and her husband Anand Piramal welcomed twin babies on Saturday. According to an official statement released Sunday, the couple has been blessed with a boy and a girl, whom they have named ‘Aadiya’ and ‘Krishna’.

“Isha and the babies, baby girl Aadiya and baby boy Krishna are doing well,” read the statement issued by Isha’s parents Mukesh and Nita Ambani, and Anand’s parents Swati and Ajay Piramal.

“We are delighted to share that our children Isha and Anand have been blessed by the Almighty with twins on 19th November 2022.”

Explaining the numerological significance of the name ‘Aadiya’, Shikkha Kukrejaa, a tarot reader said, “It means beginning or first power. Based on numerology value 5, Aadiya is growth-oriented and has traits like that of being visionary, adventurous, spendthrift, freedom loving, restless, spiritual, adventurous, energetic, curious, visionary, magnetic, and expansive.”

“The name ‘Krishna’ means love, peace, and affection. The numerical for the name is 8. A person with ‘8’ as a name numerical is practical, status loving, power-seeking, materialistic, fair, self-sufficient, and determined to achieve goals,” she added, explaining the significance of Isha-Anand’s son’s name.

Further describing the combined significance of the numbers 5 and 8, she revealed, “These two numbers can band together as a coalition of power and brains, a formidable combination. Also, they naturally have business acumen.”

Isha, the director of Reliance Retail, tied the knot with Anand, who is the executive director of the Piramal Group, in 2018. The star-studded wedding took place in Mumbai, and was attended by several A-listers from Bollywood, politics, and the business world.

