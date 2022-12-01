Top three ways to find out if your vitamin C serum is effective

A beauty staple, vitamin C is an ingredient most beauty aficionados swear by. Not only is it popular, but is also an essential ingredient that everyone must have in their skincare routines, mentioned Dr Gurveen Waraich, a dermatologist, in one of her Instagram posts.

Vitamin C is enriched with antioxidants that help in the natural regeneration process and accelerates the skin renewal process. Also, it helps in brightening up the skin by improving the appearance of coarse lines and wrinkles. The vitamin also promotes collagen production, fades hyperpigmentation, and may help reduce under-eye dark circles, too.

Also Read | Skincare alert: Things to keep in mind before using vitamin C

But are you sure you are getting these benefits from your vitamin C serum? Read on to find out how you can find out.

Dr Kiran Sethi, a dermatologist, discussed the following three ways that can help you to know the effectiveness of a vitamin C serum.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Kiran MD (@drkiransays)

pH of vitamin C serum

According to the expert, the foremost deciding factor is the pH of the serum. So, if the pH is anywhere between 3-3.5 or even 2.5 to 3.5, your vitamin C can work. However, when the pH gets higher there is not enough active vitamin C for it to be effective.

Packaging of serum

The second thing to watch out for is if your vitamin C bottle is dark. “Most vitamin C needs to be in a dark bottle for it not to be deactivated by the light,” said Dr Kiran in her video. So, make sure to take the packaging into consideration while buying a vitamin C serum.

Also Read | Things to keep in mind while adding active skincare products to your routine

Formulation of serum

Advertisement

The third to take note of is the formulation. “If vitamin C destabilises then it will also destabilise the other ingredients. So, vitamin C should never be with a chemical sunscreen agent. So, don’t expect it to magically also be in your sunscreen and work,” she revealed.

However, the best way to know, according to Dr Kiran, is to notice the difference in your skin. “If you use the serum for a month and find your skin to be bright, clear, less sensitive to the sun, and you are feeling fresher, then vitamin C is definitely working,” she said.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!