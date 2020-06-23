Is your skin sensitive? Here’s how you can take care of it

The cleanser that you use for the face has to suit it. Avoid those that cause a lot of foam because they can take away the natural oils. (Source: Pixabay) The cleanser that you use for the face has to suit it. Avoid those that cause a lot of foam because they can take away the natural oils. (Source: Pixabay)

While skincare is extremely important, caring for sensitive skin is more detailed. People with sensitive skin will vouch for the fact that not every product suits them, and that they have to be careful every day about their skincare routine. But the main problem is that a lot of times, people with skin sensitivity are not even aware of the problem. Which is why they do not use any special products and end up following the same routine as others, thereby causing more irritation on their skin.

The first basic thing to know is that sensitive skin has to be kept clean at all times. Washing the face with an appropriate cleanser and then patting it dry is the key. Otherwise, you will have an angry-looking skin with a lot of irritation and redness. Here are some dos and don’ts that you ought to know.

* Do keep in mind that when washing the skin, the water has to be either cold/room temperature or lukewarm. Never wash the face with hot water because it can cause extreme irritation and dryness. Also, always wash the face on the wash basin and not under the shower, so that it is done properly.

* The cleanser that you use for the face has to suit it. Avoid those that cause a lot of foam because they can take away the natural oils and moisture from the skin, leaving it dry. Use something that is gentle, and that retains the natural goodness of the skin, too.

* Do not rub your face after washing it. Some people have a bad habit of rubbing their face with a face towel, after they have washed the face. Even for people who have regular skin, it turns red. So imagine the damage it would do to a sensitive skin. Just dab your face with a gentle cloth and wipe it clean. Do not use towels for the face.

* Once you are done with the cleaning, give your skin the goodness of a mild moisturizing lotion. This step is essential and cannot be ignored. Moisturizing the face makes it feel nourished, cared for and hydrated. It also improves the blood flow which can help with acne breakout and other such skin irritations.

