Is your skin ready for summer? Here are some things to know

With every changing season, the skincare routine needs to be altered slightly. In summers, for instance, stepping out of the house without carrying a sunscreen lotion is unthinkable. After having spent almost a year indoors, people are starting to return to their normal life — they are stepping out. If you are one of them, who is likely to spend their time outdoors, you will need to understand a few skincare dos and don’ts.

Dr Kiran Godse, dermatology and cosmetology, Hiranandani Hospital, Vashi — a Fortis Network Hospital — has shared a skincare guide. Read on.

“When summers approach, temperatures rise and so does the humidity level. Humidity brings a lot of changes to our skin and hair behaviour. Our skin becomes sweaty, oily, develops acne flare ups, blackheads, whiteheads, and is prone to fungal infections, heat boils, body odors etc. Even our hair becomes frizzy with an oily scalp, dandruff, etc.,” the doctor says.

So, how to tackle these skin problems?

– Cleanse your skin well with a gentle cleanser twice daily. In case your body becomes excessively sweaty, bathing twice daily will be helpful.

– Make sure to dry your skin before layering clothes. Use some dusting powder, since it helps absorb excess moisture, and thus prevents fungal infections, heat boils or prickly heat issues.

– Using sunscreen is crucial, especially for those who suffer from hyperpigmentation and sun sensitivity.

– Wearing closed footwear for a prolonged period can give rise to fungal infections and soft corns in the web spaces. Using dusting powder on the foot before wearing socks or shoes, aids in keeping your feet dry and clean.

Summer hair care is important, too

Dr Godse says during summers, it is imperative that you take good care of your hair as well.

Oiling your hair shouldn’t be done frequently. Just a teaspoon of oil an hour before hair wash, once a week, is adequate.(Photo: Getty/Thinkstock) Oiling your hair shouldn’t be done frequently. Just a teaspoon of oil an hour before hair wash, once a week, is adequate.(Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

“Cleansing hair at least twice a week is optimal. For those suffering from an itchy or dandruff-prone scalp, using an anti-dandruff shampoo regularly can help. Oiling your hair shouldn’t be done frequently as it can lead to heat boils on the scalp with acne flare ups on the forehead and trunk. Just a teaspoon of oil an hour before hair wash, once a week, is adequate. In case the above steps don’t help your skin, consult a dermatologist.”

Before stepping out of the house

“While stepping out, one must ensure a generous coat of a broad spectrum sunscreen is used. Re-application every 2-3 hours is necessary to avail adequate sun protection. Also, it is not necessary to apply sunscreen under your mask, as it may cause irritation and acne flare-ups since the occlusion inside the mask damages the skin barrier and makes skin more prone to irritation. Apart from using sunscreen, wearing protective clothing helps. Light coloured loose cotton garments should be preferred to avoid any excessive sweating and friction,” explains Dr Godse.

In the end, remember that hydration is very important for skin and hair care. So drink a lot of water, have juices and eat plenty of fruits rich in vitamin C, the doctor advises.

