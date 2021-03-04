scorecardresearch
Thursday, March 04, 2021
Five simple tips to keep your skin happy and healthy

From saying no to hot showers to pat drying your skin -- here is what you can do

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
March 4, 2021 8:50:19 pm
The key to really making sure that your sensitivity does not flare-up is to ignore most ingredients.

A change in season is often accompanied by numerous skincare issues, making it especially difficult for people with sensitive skin. So if your skin is currently feeling itchy, scaly, inflamed, or red with little bumps, you would immediately know it is perhaps reacting to the weather (from winter to spring) despite using the right products.

Below, Dr Geetika Mittal, a dermatologist, suggests some simple tips that you may like to check out:

 

Make sure you inculcate these 5 habits in your routine to make sure your skin feels healthy 

Add milder cleansers in your bathing routine: Cleansers with SLS and harmful chemicals or those which have alcohol can further dry out your skin and ruin the protective barrier. The dermatologist suggests looking for, “moisturising ingredients, like oats and honey, in your products — they will bring back the moisture and gently cleanse your skin.”

Moisturise right after you take a bath: Doing this will not only hydrate your body but also form a thick protective barrier on your skin and seal in the moisture. Choose the right moisturiser which is appropriate for your skin type. Here is how you can select one for yourself.

Get your hands on a good humidifier: “Cold, dry air tends to suck out water from your skin, which leads to a dry, itchy feeling. A humidifier will not only balance the moisture levels in the air but also your skin,” says Dr Mittal.

Want glowing skin? |Do these 3 basic things every morning
  

Say no to long hot showers: Not only does it leave your skin drier than ever but short showers also help you save tons of water. Do your part not just for your skin but also for the environment.

Do not forget to pat your skin dry: “In colder seasons, skin tends to be extra sensitive, and tugging the towel will only cause more irritation,” she said, adding “make sure you gently pat your towel on the skin and don’t rub it in a fast motion.”

