Are your hibiscus leaves turning yellow? Try these tricks

Tropical plants are easy to grow during summers, with regular watering and pruning. However, if most of the leaves start turning yellow or the plant looks wilted and dull, it needs immediate attention. Having a luscious home garden is a dream for a lot of people but with busy schedules, it’s a tough call.

But if you have been meaning to start your garden, this might be the best time to go for it. As we all are working from home, an airy green space will only set the right mood and add some positivity. Also, you can water them regularly in between work breaks, etc. Currently, going for tropical plants can be a good option as summers are at their best.

Hibiscus is a prominent tropical plant in India and easy to work around. But sometimes the yellowing of hibiscus leaves is a sign of stress in the plant. Unfortunately, it’s always a hit and trial of sorts when it comes to taking care of hibiscus; they are meant for flowering, but may need some extra TLC in the initial stages. Here are a few tricks that might help you with the yellowing of plants.

* Either you are watering too much or too little. Tropical hibiscus needs lots of water but they don’t like soggy soil. During the heatwave, water them daily but always check if the soil is sticking on your fingers. You can also sprinkle sometimes when the temperature is very high.

* Just like humans, plants also love coffee. Yes, you read that right. If the leaves are turning yellow or falling, just add a teaspoon of instant coffee powder in a mug full of water and pour it on the plant. This is a surefire trick.

* Check for ants or insects as flowering plants often tend to attract them. If you see ants, sprinkle a can of water mixed with a teaspoon of soap liquid. You can also sprinkle a solution of neem leaves and water to repel insects.

