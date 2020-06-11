Is your hair always getting tangled? Here’s what you need to do

One basic reason for knots in hair could be that you are sleeping with your hair let loose. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) One basic reason for knots in hair could be that you are sleeping with your hair let loose. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Let us be honest — nobody likes it when their hair gets messy and turns to knots. Among other things, it becomes really difficult to untangle the hair, without losing a few strands. For some people, hair breakage is more extreme when they try to untangle the knots, causing them to always be alert. And regardless of whether you are at home or outside, sometimes the hair just refuses to behave. Experts say that while it is natural for the hair to get tangled every once a while, if it happens every day, there may be a problem. Here are some ways to manage it; read on.

* You need to first understand why your hair gets tangled more frequently than ever. Hair tangling happens when the tresses do not have enough moisture locked in, and are excessively dry. You need to wash and condition your hair more frequently, and also oil it from time to time to get rid of the problem. Use cold water only.

ALSO READ | Run out of BB cream? Here’s how to make your own

* The other basic reason could be sleeping with your hair let loose. While tight hairstyles are a big no-no, hair experts say that sleeping with hair open is not a good idea, either. For starters, it can cause a lot of friction which can cause more damage and breakage. You can try wearing some simple hairstyles to bed, like a braid, or a loose ponytail.

* If you have split ends, your hair can get tangled more often. Which is why, it is important to trim the ends from time to time, to make the quality of the hair better.

* The other reason to look at is if you are using too many hair styling products, which involve heating the hair. Heating can damage the cuticles and make the, dry, frizzy and more prone to getting tangled. As mentioned earlier, you need to feed your hair with moisture. Regular oil massages and shampoo and conditioning will do you good.

ALSO READ | You could be making some common hair mistakes; find out

* When there is a lot humidity in the air, the hair can get sticky and unmanageable. So, as the monsoon months approach, you can learn some quick hairdos which can prevent the knots from forming. Just wear your hair as a bun, or in the form of a braid even when you are inside the house.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd