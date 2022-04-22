Expert shares the most common causes of facial redness

Are you experiencing redness on your face? While temporary skin flushing due to anger, embarrassment or any extreme emotional state is common, facial redness could also be a sign of something far more serious. From Rosacea to sun damage — redness can occur due to a lot of reasons. However, if it’s persistent, you must consult a doctor immediately, dermatologist Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta said.

Taking to Instagram, the expert shared some of the most common causes of redness on the face. “Is your face red? These are the most common causes of facial redness,” Dr Gupta wrote, as she listed reasons why you could be experiencing redness on your face.

Check them out.

Here are some most common causes of face redness

Rosacea

Red skin that comes and goes or remains could possibly be due to a skin condition called rosacea. It is “often caused by UV exposure, spicy food, irritating skincare products, hot drinks, and more. Keep a diary of when your rosacea flairs up and then talk to your doctor,” the dermatologist suggested.

Allergic contact dermatitis

An allergy to an ingredient that you often come in contact with is allergic contact dermatitis, Dr Gupta explained. It may be something used in your home, at work, fragrance, or in your skincare or haircare.

Sun damage

It is quite common and obvious in older, lighter-skinned people. This causes persistent redness, especially on the cheeks, which causes red blood vessels.

Migraine

According to the expert, “Many people who get migraine get red skin right before the onset of one.”

Seborrheic dermatitis

Seborrheic dermatitis is a “chronic skin condition that is caused by yeast”. It creates red patches around the nose and is more common on people with oily skin

Topical steroids

If you use topical steroids commonly on the skin, it may lead to redness, she added.

Diabetes

Diabetes “can cause persistent redness on the face, upper arms, chest, and back”.

Post-inflammatory erythema

Inflammatory response to acne, even after your acne is under control is post-inflammatory erythema. More common from cystic acne and can occur on the chest, back or other sensitive areas, she shared.

